BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Charlamagne Tha God
Politics

'Fascist' Donald Trump Compared to Nazi Dictator by Charlamagne tha God: 'Hitler Didn’t Kill the Jews on Day 1'

Photo of Charlamagne tha God and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Charlamagne tha God compared President Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when asked if he felt the media was giving the Trump Administration 'a pass.'





Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Charlamagne tha God is taking major shots against the Trump Administration, going as far as to compare Donald Trump to fascist leader Adolf Hitler.

During an appearance on the “Press Club” on Monday, December 8, Charlamagne, 47, was asked about his previous criticism of Trump, 79, and if he still believed the Trump Administration was being given a “pass” by the media.

Charlamagne tha God Blasted Donald Trump

Photo of Charlamagne tha God shared his hot takes on President Donald Trump.
Source: The Breakfast Club/YouTube

Charlamagne tha God shared his hot takes on President Donald Trump.

“One of my Jewish friends always says that Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on day one,” Charlamagne replied, comparing Trump to Hitler. “He killed them on day 600. I don’t even know if that’s the exact number, but what he’s saying is that it all starts somewhere.”

"The Breakfast Club" host explained that a “fascist regime” comes into power when people start “normalizing things that shouldn’t be normalized.”

Charlamagne tha God Compared Donald Trump to Hitler

Photo of Charlamagne tha God share a hot take about Donald Trump.
Source: MEGS

Charlamagne tha God share a hot take about Donald Trump.

“Never in the history of mankind has somebody worked with a fascist and it’s worked. Like that’s actually how you normalize fascism,” he continued. “When you call somebody a fascist, when you say that they’re the next Hitler, think about what that does to society. But then you politicians, y’all are in the White House just having a drink together and saying y’all can work together.”

Charlemagne is no stranger to taking shots at the current president, previously blasting him while on Lara Trump’s Fox News show in August.

Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne the God Clapped Back to Trump in August

Photo of Donald Trump responded directly after Charlemagne critiqued him in August.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump responded directly after Charlemagne critiqued him in August.

During the segment, Charlamagne pointed out how the release of information regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein was driving a wedge between the GOP and their supporters, arguing that conservatives were going to use the issue to reclaim the Republican Party.

Donald Trump Clapped Back

image of Donald Trump clapped back by calling Charlemagne tha God a 'racist sleazebag.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump clapped back by calling Charlemagne tha God a 'racist sleazebag.'

"I think there's a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren't paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” he explained.

The POTUS responded by calling Charlamagne a “racist sleazebag” via his Truth Social account.

“He called me a racist. I didn’t mention race, not one time on Lara Trump,” Charlamagne responded publicly, before adding he was “just talking to [Trump’s] base.”

