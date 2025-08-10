Donald Trump Erupts Over 'Sleazebag' Charlamagne Tha God's Comments on Epstein and GOP Coup
Donald Trump is feeling the heat, and it's coming from an unexpected source – his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
The president unleashed his fury after Charlamagne Tha God appeared on Lara's Fox News show, where he made some bold remarks that struck a nerve with the MAGA leader.
Charlamagne, co-host of The Breakfast Club, didn't hold back after Donald labeled him a "Low IQ individual" and a "racist sleazebag" in a Truth Social post. The rapper and media personality had the last laugh; he took to social media to share Donald’s unhinged reaction, linking it to past clips from The Daily Show and Lara’s My View.
In an astonishing outburst, Donald declared that Charlamagne "has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth and knows nothing about me or what I have done."
His chaotic mix of upper and lower case letters only amplified the drama, signaling to any psychologist paying attention that he felt threatened.
The president's anger stems from ongoing discussions regarding Jeffrey Epstein, the late s-- offender with whom he had past ties. Mentioning Epstein tends to send Donald into a tailspin, especially in the wake of the DOJ's recent revelations that put his relationship with the disgraced financier back in the spotlight.
While media outlets like The Wall Street Journal have diligently reported on Donald’s connections to Epstein, Fox News has maintained a somewhat dismissive silence.
During the fiery interview, Charlamagne argued that traditional conservatives are preparing to reclaim the Republican Party.
He stated, "I think there's a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren't paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do."
He continued, "They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base."
Adding more fuel to the fire, Charlamagne even suggested Jon Stewart for a presidential run in 2028 and expressed willingness to vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris again.
Lara earlier said there needs to be "more transparency on this" regarding the "Epstein Files," and that this is "important to the president as well." Speaking to an influencer, she suggested that more information would be released but noted that the files might not be the president's top priority.
She concluded by saying, "I believe there will probably be more coming on this" and that they will "try to get out sooner rather than later" anything that doesn't damage witnesses.