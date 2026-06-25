TRUE CRIME NEWS Father Pleads Guilty to Incest, Avoids State Prison Following Daughter's Suicide Source: Ventura County DA; GoFundMe Stephen Vincent Chavez pleaded guilty to felony incest and providing alcohol to his late 18-year-old daughter. Lesley Abravanel June 25 2026, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A Moorpark, Calif., father avoided state prison and was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years of felony probation after pleading guilty to felony i----- and providing alcohol to his 18-year-old biological daughter, who died by s------- months after the assault. In 2025, Makayla Renee Settles, 18, moved from North Carolina to California to live with her father, Stephen Vincent Chavez, 41, and attend college. Just two days after moving in, Chavez plied his daughter with alcohol at their home and raped her.

Article continues below advertisement

Man Engaged in Sexual Intercourse With Daughter, Then She Killed Herself

Source: Ventura County DA Stephen Vincent Chavez's daughter died by s------ months after he raped her.

"After a day of drinking at a family gathering, Chavez purchased additional alcohol for himself and his daughter to consume at home. Chavez then engaged in sexual i--------- with her," the district attorney's office said in a news release. Settles reported the assault, underwent a forensic rape kit that tested positive for Chavez's DNA, and later took her own life in December 2025. Following a guilty plea to i----- and a misdemeanor of providing alcohol to a minor, Chavez was handed a one-year jail and probation sentence on June 23, dodging the maximum three-year state prison term requested by prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

Lasting Trauma

Source: Ventura County DA The Moorpark, Calif., father avoided state prison after pleading guilty to incest.

The sentence handed down by the court sparked outrage among the victim's family and the public, who expressed frustration over the perceived leniency of the punishment. Prosecutors objected to the court's sentence and requested a maximum sentence of three years in state prison. "Several members of Makayla's family addressed the court during sentencing and provided emotional victim impact statements describing the lasting trauma caused by the defendant's actions and the devastating loss of Makayla," the DA’s news release said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Violated His Daughter's Trust'

Source: Unsplash The teenager committed suicide months after the assault.

Chavez "exploited his position as a father, violated his daughter's trust, supplied her with alcohol, and engaged in criminal conduct that forever altered the course of her life,” said Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty. "While we respect the court's decision, we continue to believe a state prison sentence was warranted under the facts of this case," McCarty said. The release explained that before Chavez entered his guilty pleas, prosecutors conducted a comprehensive review of whether additional charges, including rape, could be filed, and they determined that incest was the only felony charge supported by the law, facts, and admissible evidence.

'He Ruined Her Life'

Source: GoFundMe 'You were grooming her, and she had zero clue,' said the victim's mother.