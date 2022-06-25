Ghislaine's lawyers described her upbringing as one overwhelmed with physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her father, Robert Maxwell. They cited a specific incident when he allegedly smashed her hand with a hammer when she was 13-years-old because she pinned a poster onto her newly-painted bedroom wall, according to The Sun.

Her legal team also referenced a letter written by Ghislaine's brother and sister, Anne Halve and Philip Maxwell, testifying to their father's abuse.

"The effect of our father’s psychologically abusive treatment of her foreshadowed Epstein’s ability to exploit, manipulate and control her," the letter reportedly read, going on to say that her romance with the late financier would become "the biggest mistake in her life."