Playing The Victim!Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Plead With Judge For Leniency As Sentencing Hearing Looms
As Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing hearing looms, the embattled socialite's attorneys are working until the last second to bid for leniency.
Despite being found guilty of five out of six charges hedged against her last December, her legal team is arguing her troubled childhood caused her to be used as a pawn by Jeffrey Epstein for his vicious sex trafficking schemes.
Ghislaine's lawyers described her upbringing as one overwhelmed with physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her father, Robert Maxwell. They cited a specific incident when he allegedly smashed her hand with a hammer when she was 13-years-old because she pinned a poster onto her newly-painted bedroom wall, according to The Sun.
Her legal team also referenced a letter written by Ghislaine's brother and sister, Anne Halve and Philip Maxwell, testifying to their father's abuse.
"The effect of our father’s psychologically abusive treatment of her foreshadowed Epstein’s ability to exploit, manipulate and control her," the letter reportedly read, going on to say that her romance with the late financier would become "the biggest mistake in her life."
"Ms. Maxwell cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible," her lawyers insisted per the outlet.
Her legal team also cited her supposedly inhumane living conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, claiming her food and water were often inedible and that she regularly received death threats from inmates. Her attorneys are reportedly requesting she serve as little as four years in prison, despite facing upwards of a 50 year sentence.
As OK! previously reported, Maxwell was found guilty of several sex-trafficking-related charges on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Her guilty convictions include conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and the sex trafficking of minors.
Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.