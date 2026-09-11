or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nicola Peltz
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hollywood Legend Faye Dunaway Cozies Up to Nicola Peltz Amid Beckham Family Feud: Photos

Image of Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz cozied up together during the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz are proving age is no barrier to a Hollywood friendship.

The 85-year-old screen legend cozied up to the 31-year-old actress during the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where the pair reunited after appearing together days earlier at the Venice Film Festival. The two are costars in the upcoming ballet drama Prima, in which Dunaway plays Peltz's grandmother and mentor.

The sweet outing comes as Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham continue to navigate their highly publicized estrangement from his parents and other members of his famous family.

Article continues below advertisement

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham Cozy Up

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham wrapped their arms around each other while posing together during the film festival.
Source: MEGA

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz wrapped their arms around each other while posing together during the film festival.

Dunaway and Peltz wrapped their arms around each other while posing together during their appearance at the French film festival.

The pair coordinated in light-colored ensembles, with Peltz wearing an ivory vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano dress and Dunaway pairing a white blazer with red striped separates and a straw hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Share a Sweet Moment

Image of Nicola Peltz Beckham affectionately put her arm around Faye Dunaway as the 'Prima' costars shared a sweet moment.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz affectionately put her arm around Faye Dunaway as the 'Prima' costars shared a sweet moment.

The costars appeared comfortable with one another as Peltz sat beside Dunaway and wrapped an arm around the Oscar winner.

Their bond has been on display throughout the festival circuit. Days earlier, both women were honored at the Kinéo Awards during the Venice Film Festival, where Dunaway received a lifetime achievement award and Peltz was recognized as a rising star.

Article continues below advertisement

Faye Dunaway Is Honored for Her Legendary Career

Image of Faye Dunaway was honored at the Deauville American Film Festival for her legendary career spanning more than five decades.
Source: MEGA

Faye Dunaway was honored at the Deauville American Film Festival for her legendary career spanning more than five decades.

Dunaway was in Deauville to receive the festival's prestigious Icon Award, celebrating a career that has spanned more than five decades.

The Hollywood veteran is known for films including Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown and Network, the latter of which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham Are Costars

Image of Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham are set to share the screen in the upcoming ballet drama 'Prima.'
Source: MEGA

Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham are set to share the screen in the upcoming ballet drama 'Prima.'

The duo will soon share the screen in Prima, an upcoming drama centered on the world of ballet. The film also stars Mira Sorvino and Jack Huston.

Peltz recently said working alongside Dunaway was "the biggest honor," while Dunaway has praised her younger costar's work.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Remains Close to Brooklyn Amid Family Drama

Image of Nicola Peltz Beckham supported her 'Prima' costar Faye Dunaway during the Hollywood icon's latest career celebration.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz supported her 'Prima' costar Faye Dunaway during the Hollywood icon's latest career celebration.

Peltz's latest career milestone comes as she and Brooklyn continue to put on a united front amid his ongoing rift with the Beckham family.

Brooklyn has publicly addressed the tension with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and accused them of attempting to undermine his marriage. The couple have nevertheless appeared affectionate throughout their recent European film festival appearances, with Brooklyn accompanying his wife to both Venice and Deauville.

At the Deauville festival, Brooklyn was once again by his wife's side as she supported Dunaway while the Hollywood icon received her latest career honor.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Beckham Celebrates a Major Career Moment

Image of Nicola Peltz Beckham's appearance in Deauville followed another major career moment for the actress at the Venice Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Nicola Peltz's appearance in Deauville followed another major career moment for the actress at the Venice Film Festival.

The trip to France marked another high-profile stop for Nicola as she continues promoting her work beyond the Hollywood spotlight surrounding her famous family.

Her appearance in Deauville came shortly after she was honored with the Kinéo International Award for Best Young Talent at the Venice Film Festival, adding another career milestone for the actress ahead of Prima's release.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.