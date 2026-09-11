PHOTOS Hollywood Legend Faye Dunaway Cozies Up to Nicola Peltz Amid Beckham Family Feud: Photos Source: MEGA Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz cozied up together during the Deauville American Film Festival in France. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz are proving age is no barrier to a Hollywood friendship. The 85-year-old screen legend cozied up to the 31-year-old actress during the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where the pair reunited after appearing together days earlier at the Venice Film Festival. The two are costars in the upcoming ballet drama Prima, in which Dunaway plays Peltz's grandmother and mentor. The sweet outing comes as Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham continue to navigate their highly publicized estrangement from his parents and other members of his famous family.

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Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham Cozy Up

Source: MEGA Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz wrapped their arms around each other while posing together during the film festival.

Dunaway and Peltz wrapped their arms around each other while posing together during their appearance at the French film festival. The pair coordinated in light-colored ensembles, with Peltz wearing an ivory vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano dress and Dunaway pairing a white blazer with red striped separates and a straw hat.

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Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Share a Sweet Moment

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz affectionately put her arm around Faye Dunaway as the 'Prima' costars shared a sweet moment.

The costars appeared comfortable with one another as Peltz sat beside Dunaway and wrapped an arm around the Oscar winner. Their bond has been on display throughout the festival circuit. Days earlier, both women were honored at the Kinéo Awards during the Venice Film Festival, where Dunaway received a lifetime achievement award and Peltz was recognized as a rising star.

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Faye Dunaway Is Honored for Her Legendary Career

Source: MEGA Faye Dunaway was honored at the Deauville American Film Festival for her legendary career spanning more than five decades.

Dunaway was in Deauville to receive the festival's prestigious Icon Award, celebrating a career that has spanned more than five decades. The Hollywood veteran is known for films including Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown and Network, the latter of which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

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Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham Are Costars

Source: MEGA Faye Dunaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham are set to share the screen in the upcoming ballet drama 'Prima.'

The duo will soon share the screen in Prima, an upcoming drama centered on the world of ballet. The film also stars Mira Sorvino and Jack Huston. Peltz recently said working alongside Dunaway was "the biggest honor," while Dunaway has praised her younger costar's work.

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Nicola Peltz Remains Close to Brooklyn Amid Family Drama

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz supported her 'Prima' costar Faye Dunaway during the Hollywood icon's latest career celebration.

Peltz's latest career milestone comes as she and Brooklyn continue to put on a united front amid his ongoing rift with the Beckham family. Brooklyn has publicly addressed the tension with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and accused them of attempting to undermine his marriage. The couple have nevertheless appeared affectionate throughout their recent European film festival appearances, with Brooklyn accompanying his wife to both Venice and Deauville. At the Deauville festival, Brooklyn was once again by his wife's side as she supported Dunaway while the Hollywood icon received her latest career honor.

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Nicola Peltz Beckham Celebrates a Major Career Moment

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz's appearance in Deauville followed another major career moment for the actress at the Venice Film Festival.