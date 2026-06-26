Brooklyn Beckham Calls Wife Nicola Peltz's Dad the 'Best Father-in-Law' Amid Beckham Family Rift

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Brooklyn Beckham called his wife Nicola Peltz's dad, Nelson Peltz, the "best father-in-law," while wishing him a happy birthday. He paid a heartfelt tribute to Nelson, celebrating his 84th birthday on his Instagram Stories, while the rift with his own family continues.

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Brooklyn Beckham Wishes 'Best Father-in-Law' a 'Happy Birthday'

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham posted a birthday tribute for father-in-law, Nelson Peltz.

The former model posted a photo of himself hugging Nelson, writing, "I'm so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father-in-law." While Brooklyn showed his love to his wife's dad, he refused to show the same affection to his own dad, David Beckham, on Father's Day. However, the Beckham family included him in their Father's Day posts celebrating David.

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Brooklyn Beckham Hated the Father's Day Olive Branch

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham was not happy with Victoria Beckham's post on Father's Day.

David and Victoria Beckham extended an olive branch to their eldest son on Father's Day, as they included him in throwback images, while they gushed over their once "beautiful" family. According to Page Six, the Cloud23 founder did not appreciate the gesture, reportedly "fuming about it." "He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him. It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone," an insider said. The 27-year-old had previously told his family to reach out to him through his lawyers.

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While Brooklyn has reportedly distanced himself from the Beckham family, he appeared to fit right in with Nicola's family, wearing matching cowboy hats alongside her brothers, Zach, Will, Diesel, Bradley, and Greg. On the same day, when the 27-year-old celebrated with the Peltz family, David was attending Scotland's World Cup tie, as he hugged his son Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

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The Beckham Family Rift

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham said he would never reconcile with his family.

Their latest social media rift came after Brooklyn posted a six-page statement on Instagram, where he accused his family of trying to control him and his brand. He said he had no desire to reconcile with his estranged family, but the Beckhams have consistently sought to heal their rift by including him in several posts online. The eldest Beckham son ignored all attempts made by his family, the latest being on Father's Day. They had also wished him a happy birthday in March, which the former model ignored.

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Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Nicola Peltz wishes her father in heartfelt Instagram post.