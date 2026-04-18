FBI Director Kash Patel 'Freaked Out' After Believing Donald Trump Fired Him From the Bureau
April 18 2026, Updated 12:20 p.m. ET
FBI head Kash Patel was worried Donald Trump gave him his pink slip and fired him from his government position.
Patel, 46, went in to a panic when he couldn't use the bureau’s internal computer system on April 10.
Kash Patel Feared He Was Terminated After a Computer Glitch
According to a report from The Atlantic published on April 18, Patel was afraid he was terminated from his role as the FBI director and hectically called his staff and told them he was let go.
"On Friday, April 10, as FBI Director Kash Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, he struggled to log into an internal computer system," the outlet noted.
"He quickly became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach. Two of these people described his behavior as a freak-out," they went on.
Patel's agency employs about 38,000 people "who are trained to investigate and verify information that can be presented under oath in a court of law."
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Kash Patel Had an 'Emotional Outburst'
"News of his emotional outburst ricocheted through the bureau, prompting chatter among officials and, in some corners of the building, expressions of relief. The White House fielded calls from the bureau and from members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the FBI," the publication claimed.
Despite the lawyer being in one of the highest positions of government, he's still fearful of losing his job under the current administration as ex-Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi were both recently canned by Trump.
The Atlantic also alleged Patel is a big drinker, having sipped alcoholic beverages “to the point of obvious intoxication” in public at various Washington D.C. and Las Vegas pubs.
The FBI reportedly was forced to reschedule meetings at times “as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights, six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule," a source told the outlet.
"On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated," they continued.
Patel's inebriation was apparent during an appearance in the U.S. men’s hockey team locker room after their win over Canada at the Winter Olympics in February. He was seen in various clips wildly celebrating the victory and appearing tipsy.