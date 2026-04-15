Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Defends Savannah's Sister Amid Ongoing Criticism
April 15 2026, Updated 7:14 a.m. ET
A former federal agent is speaking out to defend Nancy Guthrie's family nearly three months after her disappearance.
On Tuesday, April 14, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to address growing online speculation surrounding Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie.
“A lot of people are saying she’s a killer, she abducted her mom or had her abducted—not that she’s ‘porch guy,’ but that she pulled the strings,” Jennifer explained of the viral rumors. “That ‘her a-- is guilty as h---,’ that she’s a witch and that she’s a demon and she’s a druggie. OK? This is what people are saying.”
Still, Jennifer pushed back hard against those claims.
She pointed to Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni’s stable lifestyle, arguing there’s no clear financial motive behind the accusations. Annie works in marketing and publicity, teaches writing and poetry, and also creates custom jewelry, while Tommaso is a middle school physics teacher.
“This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems,” Jennifer said. “They do just fine. They’re not in money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.”
She also shut down another theory circulating online.
“They’re saying the reason, her motive, is her jealousy of her sister, Savannah. That’s what they’re saying. Baloney!” she ranted, noting that both sisters have spoken highly of each other in the past, pointing to public comments that reflect a supportive relationship.
- Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Deserves an Apology After Being 'Dragged Through the Mud for No Reason' in Missing Mom's Case: Source
- Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Cleared 'in the First Few Days' of Nancy's Disappearance Despite Ashleigh Banfield Claiming He Was a 'Suspect'
- Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Leaning Away' From Considering Her Daughter Annie and Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni as Suspects: Sources
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As the investigation continues, questions around Annie’s involvement persist — especially after her vehicle was initially taken into custody, since it was among the last places Nancy was reportedly seen before she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
Her husband also made headlines after being labeled a “prime suspect” by a journalist early on.
However, authorities quickly clarified the situation.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy had taken an Uber to Annie’s nearby home for dinner on January 31 and was later dropped off by Tommaso.
Officials confirmed on February 16 that the family had been cleared almost immediately.
“Not one single person in the family is a suspect,” the local sheriff said. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit.
They added, “People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them.”
The message was echoed again by Sheriff Chris Nanos in a public statement.
“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Chris said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”