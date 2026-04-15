or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Defends Savannah's Sister Amid Ongoing Criticism

nancy guthrie case ex fbi agent defense
Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X; @savannahguthrie/instagram

A former FBI agent defended Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie amid speculation about her mom's case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 15 2026, Updated 7:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A former federal agent is speaking out to defend Nancy Guthrie's family nearly three months after her disappearance.

On Tuesday, April 14, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to address growing online speculation surrounding Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer defended the Guthrie family.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer defended the Guthrie family.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“A lot of people are saying she’s a killer, she abducted her mom or had her abducted—not that she’s ‘porch guy,’ but that she pulled the strings,” Jennifer explained of the viral rumors. “That ‘her a-- is guilty as h---,’ that she’s a witch and that she’s a demon and she’s a druggie. OK? This is what people are saying.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X
Article continues below advertisement

Still, Jennifer pushed back hard against those claims.

She pointed to Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni’s stable lifestyle, arguing there’s no clear financial motive behind the accusations. Annie works in marketing and publicity, teaches writing and poetry, and also creates custom jewelry, while Tommaso is a middle school physics teacher.

“This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems,” Jennifer said. “They do just fine. They’re not in money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also shut down another theory circulating online.

“They’re saying the reason, her motive, is her jealousy of her sister, Savannah. That’s what they’re saying. Baloney!” she ranted, noting that both sisters have spoken highly of each other in the past, pointing to public comments that reflect a supportive relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer pushed back against viral accusations targeting Nancy’s daughter,Annie Guthrie.
Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer pushed back against viral accusations targeting Nancy’s daughter,Annie Guthrie.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As the investigation continues, questions around Annie’s involvement persist — especially after her vehicle was initially taken into custody, since it was among the last places Nancy was reportedly seen before she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

Her husband also made headlines after being labeled a “prime suspect” by a journalist early on.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jennifer Coffindaffer emphasized that Annie Guthrie and her husband live stable lives with no clear motive linked to the case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Jennifer Coffindaffer emphasized that Annie Guthrie and her husband live stable lives with no clear motive linked to the case.

Article continues below advertisement

However, authorities quickly clarified the situation.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy had taken an Uber to Annie’s nearby home for dinner on January 31 and was later dropped off by Tommaso.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials confirmed on February 16 that the family had been cleared almost immediately.

“Not one single person in the family is a suspect,” the local sheriff said. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Authorities have already cleared the entire family, confirming they are not suspects in the ongoing investigation.
Source: @10NEWS/YOUTUBE

Authorities have already cleared the entire family, confirming they are not suspects in the ongoing investigation.

They added, “People are hurting. They are victims. I am saying they are clear. We have cleared them.”

The message was echoed again by Sheriff Chris Nanos in a public statement.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Chris said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.