Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Defends Savannah's Sister Amid Ongoing Criticism

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A former federal agent is speaking out to defend Nancy Guthrie's family nearly three months after her disappearance. On Tuesday, April 14, retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to address growing online speculation surrounding Savannah Guthrie’s sister, Annie Guthrie.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer defended the Guthrie family.

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“A lot of people are saying she’s a killer, she abducted her mom or had her abducted—not that she’s ‘porch guy,’ but that she pulled the strings,” Jennifer explained of the viral rumors. “That ‘her a-- is guilty as h---,’ that she’s a witch and that she’s a demon and she’s a druggie. OK? This is what people are saying.”

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Nancy Guthrie-It is time to talk about Annie. https://t.co/tzssTXZ1kW — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 14, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X

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Still, Jennifer pushed back hard against those claims. She pointed to Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni’s stable lifestyle, arguing there’s no clear financial motive behind the accusations. Annie works in marketing and publicity, teaches writing and poetry, and also creates custom jewelry, while Tommaso is a middle school physics teacher. “This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems,” Jennifer said. “They do just fine. They’re not in money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.”

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She also shut down another theory circulating online. “They’re saying the reason, her motive, is her jealousy of her sister, Savannah. That’s what they’re saying. Baloney!” she ranted, noting that both sisters have spoken highly of each other in the past, pointing to public comments that reflect a supportive relationship.

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Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook Retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer pushed back against viral accusations targeting Nancy’s daughter,Annie Guthrie.

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As the investigation continues, questions around Annie’s involvement persist — especially after her vehicle was initially taken into custody, since it was among the last places Nancy was reportedly seen before she vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home. Her husband also made headlines after being labeled a “prime suspect” by a journalist early on.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Jennifer Coffindaffer emphasized that Annie Guthrie and her husband live stable lives with no clear motive linked to the case.

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However, authorities quickly clarified the situation. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy had taken an Uber to Annie’s nearby home for dinner on January 31 and was later dropped off by Tommaso.

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Officials confirmed on February 16 that the family had been cleared almost immediately. “Not one single person in the family is a suspect,” the local sheriff said. “So I am telling everyone, effective today, you guys [media] need to knock it off, quit.

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Source: @10NEWS/YOUTUBE Authorities have already cleared the entire family, confirming they are not suspects in the ongoing investigation.