Joe Biden in the Hot Seat: FBI Launching New Probe Into the Discovery of Cocaine at the White House

Source: mega

The FBI announced they are launching a new probe into the discovery of cocaine at the White House from 2023.

By:

May 27 2025, Updated 7:37 a.m. ET

Even though Joe Biden is out of the White House, he might still be in trouble.

The FBI is launching a new probe into the discovery of cocaine when Biden, 82, was in the White House in 2023, according to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Joe Biden in Trouble?

Source: mega

When Joe Biden was in the White House, cocaine was found.

Bongino said the cocaine investigation was part of a list he posted on X.

"Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI," he wrote on X on May 26.

He continued, "The Director and I have done only one media interview together. We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done. There are both positives and negatives to this approach. We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a SCIF with limited phone access. In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview."

Cocaine Scandal in the White House

fbi launching new probe cocaine white house joe biden
Source: mega

Hunter Biden is a recovering addict.

In 2023, a small bag of the drug was discovered in the entrance to the West Wing, which led to rumors swirling about who it belonged to.

The drug was found at the White House two days after Hunter Biden, who is a recovering drug addict, left with his dad and members of the family for Fourth of July weekend.

Less than two weeks later, the Secret Service said there was "lack of evidence" as security footage couldn't determine who it belonged to.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," they said in a statement.

The Biden family was not in Washington, D.C., when the cocaine incident took place.

Joe Biden

Source: mega

The Biden family was not at the White House when the drug was found.

Additionally, the White House slammed accusations they belonged to someone in the home.

"To ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on July 7, 2023.

Donald Trump's Theories

Source: mega

Donald Trump thought the drug belonged to Hunter or Joe Biden.

For his part, Donald Trump kept bringing up the topic and questioning who it could have belonged to.

"Well, either Joe or Hunter. Could be Joe, too," he replied. "When they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry. You know that, right? I think I’m going to look into that because it was… bad stuff happened there."

