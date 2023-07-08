Karine Jean-Pierre Ripped Apart for Avoiding Answering Questions About Drugs Found in the White House

The incident began when New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos asked if Jean-Pierre could "say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family."

The Press Secretary appeared irritated as she responded, "There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family. And so I've got to call that out here. And I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question."