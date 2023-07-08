Karine Jean-Pierre Ripped Apart for Avoiding Answering Questions About Drugs Found in the White House
Karine Jean-Pierre apparently did not give the press much insight on the bag of cocaine found in the White House last week.
During the press briefing on Friday, July 7, Jean-Pierre shut down reporters who were inquiring about the bag of narcotics found on Sunday, July 2.
The incident began when New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos asked if Jean-Pierre could "say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family."
The Press Secretary appeared irritated as she responded, "There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family. And so I've got to call that out here. And I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question."
She then claimed that the Biden clan was not present at the White House in the days leading up to the drugs being discovered.
"So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I'll just leave it there," she concluded.
In response to Jean-Pierre's statement, people on Twitter flamed the Biden administrator.
"Allowing drugs in the WH 'is actually incredibly irresponsible,'" one person wrote, while a second said, "That's the best response they could come up with? Trying to shame the journalist from asking the question!?"
"Ask her if it's hers then," a third joked, while a fourth claimed, "It's another day of 'Gaslight-A-Palooza' with @PressSec."
On person compared the situation to high schoolers, saying, "High school kids should use this when their parents find a bag of weed at the back of their socks drawer. 'Mom, asking if that weed belongs to a member of our family is actually incredibly irresponsible.'"
- President Joe Biden Shamed After White House Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Question About Seventh Grandchild
- Karine Jean-Pierre Skips Appearance on 'The View' as White House Is Pressed About Hunter Biden's Latest Scandal
- Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps Back at Reporter After She's Asked About Hunter Biden: 'It's Not Up to You How I Answer the Question'
Others were already convinced that the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family.
"Translated: Yes, it belongs to the Biden's....." a user alleged, while another noted, "It's hunter's lol."
As OK! previously reported this is not the first time Jean-Pierre has snapped back at reporters in defense of the President's brood.
After being harassed by press about why Joe Biden invited his son Hunter Biden to a White House dinner following his plea deal with federal prosecutors just days before.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I just don't have — Peter, I just answered the question. I just said — it's not up to you how I answer the question, I just answered the question by telling you that my colleagues at the White House Council has dealt with this, and I would refer you to them," she shot back.