Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims President Joe Biden Stole 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Cocaine' From the White House

As OK! previously reported, the illicit substance was discovered at the White House in summer 2023. Secret Service immediately launched an investigation, but were ultimately unable to find the culprit.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," their statement read at the time. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

A source later spilled that the leading theory was that "the substance belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."