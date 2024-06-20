OK Magazine
Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims President Joe Biden Stole 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Cocaine' From the White House

donald trump joe biden stole hundreds thousands cocaine white housepp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump made another wild claim about President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

On Tuesday, June 18, while attending a rally in Racine, Wisc., the embattled ex-prez brought up the White House investigation that occurred after cocaine that was shockingly discovered in the West Wing.

donald trump joe biden stole hundreds thousands cocaine white house
Source: mega

Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of stealing cocaine from the White House.

"He’s going to be so pumped up. He’s going to be pumped up," Trump told the crowd. "You know, all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened? Who who left it? Somebody left it."

"Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine," he continued, despite reports stating security found less than a gram of the drug. "I wonder who that could have been. I don’t know, actually. I think it was Joe!"

donald trump joe biden stole hundreds thousands cocaine white house
Source: mega

The White House ended their probe into the drug in July 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the illicit substance was discovered at the White House in summer 2023. Secret Service immediately launched an investigation, but were ultimately unable to find the culprit.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," their statement read at the time. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

A source later spilled that the leading theory was that "the substance belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."

donald trump joe biden stole hundreds thousands cocaine white house
Source: mega

Mitch Landrieu called Donald Trump 'Don the Con' after his remarks.

Following Trump's bizarre accusations, Mitch Landrieu — who serves as the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Infrastructure Coordination — laughed off the 78-year-old's comments.

"Don the Con?" he quipped on the Thursday, June 20, installment of CNN's Inside Politics. "He’s going to he’s going to talk trash like that all the time, because that’s what he does."

donald trump joe biden stole hundreds thousands cocaine white house
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony.

"The other day, you may remember, he was trying to question our president’s mental acuity, and he could not remember the name of his own doctor," Landrieu added, referring to Trump mistakenly calling his former White House physician "Ronny Johnson" instead of Ronny Jackson.

"So tell President Trump, bring whatever he’s got," the advisor noted. "President Biden will be standing there ready for him. He beat him twice before. He’s going to beat him again."

Source: OK!
This comes after Trump suggested that he would intentionally perform badly at the debate to help President Biden stay in the race.

"I’ll make sure he stays," he boasted during an interview with Steve Gruber. "I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that."

Mediaite reported Landrieu's remarks after Trump's cocaine allegations.

