White House Shocker: President Joe Biden Refuses to Comment on Illegal Drugs Discovered in the West Wing

President Joe Biden chose not to answer any questions on the situation after a light-colored, powdered substance believed to be cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, July 2, when the Bidens were away from the presidential property.

During a press conference this week, the 80-year-old POTUS and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, spoke out against the rampant gun violence plaguing the country — but ignored questions on the Secret Service's shocking find.