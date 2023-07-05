White House Shocker: President Joe Biden Refuses to Comment on Illegal Drugs Discovered in the West Wing
President Joe Biden chose not to answer any questions on the situation after a light-colored, powdered substance believed to be cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, July 2, when the Bidens were away from the presidential property.
During a press conference this week, the 80-year-old POTUS and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, spoke out against the rampant gun violence plaguing the country — but ignored questions on the Secret Service's shocking find.
"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," the President said in a Tuesday, July 4, speech.
"Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence," he concluded at the time.
Following his speech, the crowd of journalists in the audience peppered the politician with queries about the powdered substance found in his home this past weekend. Rather than indulge the questions, Biden turned his back to the reporters and left the room.
This comes days after the Secret Service chose to temporarily close the White House following the discovery of the alleged drug. Two days prior, Biden left the estate for a trip to Camp David, and he did not return until Tuesday, July 4.
With the help of the fire department, it was "quickly determined the item" was "non-hazardous," according to a spokesperson for the Secret Service. They further identified the substance as a "yellow bar, meaning cocaine, hydrochloride."
"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a recent statement.
The White House has yet to release their own official statement from the POTUS on the findings.
