Feud Explodes: Roseanne Barr Says Howard Stern 'Always Sucked' as She Blasts Him in Scathing Message

Howard Stern’s latest stunt set off Roseanne Barr.

The Howard Stern Show host, who recently pranked listeners by joking that his show was getting canceled and replaced by Andy Cohen, mocked a wild meme Barr shared of him and Stephen Colbert in bikinis, prompting the Roseanne's Nuts alum to unleash a fiery tirade online.

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr slammed Howard Stern online after he reacted to her bikini meme.

“Howard Stern still having a hard time realizing he is a p---- now. Maybe one day before he really quits he will realize where he went wrong shilling for fascists and pro cancel culture. He used to be a bastion of free speech and now he’s a shill,” she posted on X, attaching a link to Stern’s four-minute audio about the drama.

Howard Stern still having a hard time realizing he is a pussy now. Maybe one day before he really quits he will realize where he went wrong shilling for fascists and pro cancel culture He used to be a bastion of free speech and now he’s a shill. https://t.co/wImMg0yVjl — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 9, 2025 Source: @therealroseanne/X

She added, “To be fair- Howard Stern is still the greatest who ever did it. He is all the faces of radio Mt. Rushmore. But still; he's a boot licking p---- now. They got to him. They will never get to me. If he wants to grow a pair and put the cats down one day he always will have a seat at my table.”

Source: MEGA The host blasted Roseanne Barr, branding her a 'weirdo' and 'braindead.'

Just days earlier, Stern fired back on-air, mocking Barr over the strange bikini meme she posted in August. “I didn't know I was on Roseanne's list, but she posted a picture of me with Stephen Colbert in bikinis. As women, and like, because I guess we're big p-----. We don't think politically the way she does, and she's real Macho. What a f----- weirdo that one was,” he said.

"What happened to her? She's completely gone, right? I mean, like, what's her deal?” he added, calling Barr "braindead."

He also made it clear he isn’t stopping work anytime soon, as OK! previously reported. "What p----- me off is now I can’t leave. I've been thinking about retiring, now I can't," Stern admitted.

Source: MEGA The comedian called Howard Stern a 'a boot licking p----.' in her X post.

The radio legend revealed that he’s actually in the midst of negotiating a new deal as his $500 million, five-year contract comes to a close at the end of 2025. “SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic,” Stern explained.

Source: MEGA Howard Stern pulled a prank on fans by joking his show was canceled.

According to insiders, staffers didn't like the prank one bit.