ENTERTAINMENT Howard Stern Reveals Truth Behind SiriusXM Firing Rumors: 'We've Been Talking' Source: MEGA Howard Stern returned to his radio show from summer break on Monday, September 8. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's recent firing rumors have given him newfound motivation. The Howard Stern Show host finally addressed recent speculation about whether his SiriusXM gig was being canceled upon returning to his radio broadcast after an extended summer break on Monday, September 8. "What pisses me off is now I can’t leave. I've been thinking about retiring, now I can't," Stern admitted, insisting the rumors were completely false and he doesn't want to give any credit to them by willingly stepping down from his job after almost two decades at SiriusXM.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Howard Stern Leaving His Radio Show?

Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube Howard Stern finally addressed rumors about whether he had been fired.

Stern promised he's in the midst of settling a new contract, as his $500 million, five-year deal expires at the end of this year. "SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic," the 71-year-old gushed. "We've been talking." Stern also addressed the rampant rumors about who might replace the radio host for his show if he had actually been fired. The media personality emphasized how he is "very happy at Sirius," but played into the speculation by reading a few headlines regarding other talents inside of the radio network.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Addresses Alex Cooper Rumors

Source: MEGA Howard Stern said there was 'zero truth' behind any of the rumors about his radio show.

One headline read by Stern claimed he was leaving his job due to SiriusXM’s hiring of "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper. Stern shut down the allegation, however, as he pointed out how he was actually happy about Cooper’s business move because he owns stock in SiriusXM and supports decisions that will bring in more subscribers. "I don’t know Alex Cooper. And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I’m the opposite," he quipped.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Shuts Down Rumors He Was Fired for Being 'Too Woke'

Source: MEGA Howard Stern admitted he's been 'thinking about retiring.'

Stern also hit back at rumors claiming SiriusXM gave him the boot because he was "too woke." He additionally read headlines speculating he was jealous about Andy Cohen apparently being promoted at the radio network more than Stern. "None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth," Stern declared.

Howard Stern Tricks Fans Into Thinking His Show Is Canceled

Source: MEGA Howard Stern said he had to delay his return from summer break after getting sick.