or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Howard Stern
OK LogoNEWS

Howard Stern's Staff 'Panicked' About Their Jobs After Shock Jock's Radio Prank With Andy Cohen Goes Viral

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's staff are 'very concerned' for their jobs after his prank with Andy Cohen, according to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern’s radio show cancelation prank has his staff very concerned, according to a new report.

As retirement rumors swirl, Stern trolled listeners on September 8 alongside Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's Prank With Andy Cohen

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

Andy Cohen joked he was taking over Howard Stern's SiriusXM channel.

"This is, I know, not the voice that you expected to hear,” Cohen said. “This is not the voice that you probably wanted to hear, but it is I, Andy Cohen, and this is our first day broadcasting on Channel 100. I know that you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go."

Cohen then noted he could not “fill [the] void” left by Stern, but he was sure his pal would get a gig on another network soon.

Stern then took over, thanking Cohen for his part in the joke.

Article continues below advertisement

Tensions Are High at Howard Stern's Show, According to an Insider

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

A source said staffers are worried about their jobs.

“People are panicking,” an insider shared with a media outlet after the prank went viral. “Many employees who work there have a family to take care of, have kids, have a mortgage payment, and this is their main source of income.”

They noted “fear has sunk in” that they could possibly “not have a job,” claiming “getting laid off has been in the back of their minds for quite some time.”

According to the insider, the stress level at the show is so high staff is “talking about leaving.”

MORE ON:
Howard Stern

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Staffers Are 'Terrified'

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern said he 'can't leave' SiriusXM.

People who work at the show are “terrified” due to signing nondisclosure agreements, which would prohibit them from talking about details of their workplace, the insider claimed.

“Employees can get fired instantly and lose everything, especially if Stern found out that they broke their confidentiality agreement,” the insider detailed. “There’s a ton of people there whose lives would drastically change based on Stern firing on a whim.”

The source added the current environment at Stern’s show is “not fair to a lot of them.”

On the September 8 episode of his show, Stern directly addressed the rumors he was leaving SiriusXM.

"What pisses me off is now I can’t leave,” he told listeners. “I’ve been thinking about retiring, now I can’t.”

Howard Stern Shot Down Rumors

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern said he's 'working out a new contract' with SiriusXM.

He insisted he’s in the middle of working out a new contract with the network, as his $500 million, five-year deal is finished at the end of 2025.

"SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic," he detailed. “We’ve been talking.”

The shock jock also discussed a rumor “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper would be taking over for him.

"I don’t know Alex Cooper. And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I’m the opposite," he said.

Stern also shot down hearsay he is jealous of Cohen getting promoted at the network and that SiriusXM was going to let him go due to him being “too woke.”

"None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth," he directly stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.