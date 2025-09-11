Howard Stern's Staff 'Panicked' About Their Jobs After Shock Jock's Radio Prank With Andy Cohen Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern’s radio show cancelation prank has his staff very concerned, according to a new report. As retirement rumors swirl, Stern trolled listeners on September 8 alongside Andy Cohen.

Howard Stern's Prank With Andy Cohen

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube Andy Cohen joked he was taking over Howard Stern's SiriusXM channel.

"This is, I know, not the voice that you expected to hear,” Cohen said. “This is not the voice that you probably wanted to hear, but it is I, Andy Cohen, and this is our first day broadcasting on Channel 100. I know that you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go." Cohen then noted he could not “fill [the] void” left by Stern, but he was sure his pal would get a gig on another network soon. Stern then took over, thanking Cohen for his part in the joke.

Tensions Are High at Howard Stern's Show, According to an Insider

Source: MEGA A source said staffers are worried about their jobs.

“People are panicking,” an insider shared with a media outlet after the prank went viral. “Many employees who work there have a family to take care of, have kids, have a mortgage payment, and this is their main source of income.” They noted “fear has sunk in” that they could possibly “not have a job,” claiming “getting laid off has been in the back of their minds for quite some time.” According to the insider, the stress level at the show is so high staff is “talking about leaving.”

Staffers Are 'Terrified'

Source: MEGA Howard Stern said he 'can't leave' SiriusXM.

People who work at the show are “terrified” due to signing nondisclosure agreements, which would prohibit them from talking about details of their workplace, the insider claimed. “Employees can get fired instantly and lose everything, especially if Stern found out that they broke their confidentiality agreement,” the insider detailed. “There’s a ton of people there whose lives would drastically change based on Stern firing on a whim.” The source added the current environment at Stern’s show is “not fair to a lot of them.” On the September 8 episode of his show, Stern directly addressed the rumors he was leaving SiriusXM. "What pisses me off is now I can’t leave,” he told listeners. “I’ve been thinking about retiring, now I can’t.”

Howard Stern Shot Down Rumors

Source: MEGA Howard Stern said he's 'working out a new contract' with SiriusXM.