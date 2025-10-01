or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Lauren Jauregui
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui 'Pissed' After Getting Eliminated During 'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Her Shocked Reaction

lauren jauregui eliminated dwts
Source: MEGA;@LMJUpdates/X

Lauren Jauregui, who was eliminated from 'DWTS,' admitted she was 'pissed' after her shocking exit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Jauregui did not hold back after her elimination on Dancing With the Stars.

On the September 30 episode of the ABC competition, the Fifth Harmony singer, 29, was sent home in the third week — and her one-word reaction quickly went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how she was feeling, she looked straight at the camera and answered, “Pissed,” which made her partner, Brandon Armstrong, laugh.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Lauren Jauregui was eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' on September 30.
Source: @LMJUpdates/X

Lauren Jauregui was eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' on September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Jauregui took a moment to thank him.

“I’m so grateful to have had you as a partner,” she told Armstrong.

The shocking elimination comes after Andy Richter and Elaine Hendrix were declared safe.

The audience gasped as Jauregui’s name was announced, and her face quickly shifted to sadness and disbelief. Her fellow competitors immediately rushed to comfort her and Armstrong on stage.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LMJUpdates/X
Article continues below advertisement

Even though her DWTS journey ended early, Jauregui had a strong support system cheering her on — her Fifth Harmony sisters. Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Normani Kordei sat in the audience, watching proudly as she performed her routine.

Article continues below advertisement
image of When asked how the singer felt, she replied with one word: 'Pissed.'
Source: @LMJUpdates

When asked how the singer felt, she replied with one word: 'Pissed.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s amazing that nine years later that this song is still going crazy,” Jauregui said after dancing to the group’s hit “Work From Home” during TikTok Night.

She then gave a heartfelt shout-out to her bandmates: “They’re the best. Thank you, girls, for being here! I love you.”

MORE ON:
Lauren Jauregui

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Jauregui and Armstrong leaned into the theme, wearing bright yellow to match the construction-site aesthetic from the original viral music video.

Backup dancers in hard hats and gear filled the stage, completing the throwback vibe. After the performance, Jauregui joined Brooke, Hansen, Kordei and the group’s longtime choreographer Sean Bankhead at a nearby table.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star's Fifth Harmony bandmates supported her in the audience.
Source: Dancing With the Stars

The star's Fifth Harmony bandmates supported her in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in 2016, was notably absent from the reunion.

The on-stage appearance comes just weeks after the foursome reunited for the first time in seven years, when they surprised fans with a performance of “Worth It” at the Jonas Brothers concert in Texas on September 1.

Kordei teased the crowd before their set, asking, “Y’all remember Fifth Harmony?”

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, reunion rumors have only gotten louder. Back in March, Brooke and Hansen hinted at the possibility during the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Reunion rumors grew after the group recently performed together at a Jonas Brothers concert.
Source: MEGA

Reunion rumors grew after the group recently performed together at a Jonas Brothers concert.

“We’ll see… we’re not sure,” Brooke said.

Hansen added, “I love that our fans can reminisce on such good times, and I love that we’re getting the credit again. Our music was very impactful at the time, and I feel like it was kind of overlooked, to be honest. So now that it’s reviving again on its own, it just shows our music speaks for itself.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.