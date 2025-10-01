Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui 'Pissed' After Getting Eliminated During 'Dancing With the Stars': Watch Her Shocked Reaction

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Jauregui did not hold back after her elimination on Dancing With the Stars. On the September 30 episode of the ABC competition, the Fifth Harmony singer, 29, was sent home in the third week — and her one-word reaction quickly went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how she was feeling, she looked straight at the camera and answered, “Pissed,” which made her partner, Brandon Armstrong, laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LMJUpdates/X Lauren Jauregui was eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' on September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Jauregui took a moment to thank him. “I’m so grateful to have had you as a partner,” she told Armstrong. The shocking elimination comes after Andy Richter and Elaine Hendrix were declared safe. The audience gasped as Jauregui’s name was announced, and her face quickly shifted to sadness and disbelief. Her fellow competitors immediately rushed to comfort her and Armstrong on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Even though her DWTS journey ended early, Jauregui had a strong support system cheering her on — her Fifth Harmony sisters. Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Normani Kordei sat in the audience, watching proudly as she performed her routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @LMJUpdates When asked how the singer felt, she replied with one word: 'Pissed.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s amazing that nine years later that this song is still going crazy,” Jauregui said after dancing to the group’s hit “Work From Home” during TikTok Night. She then gave a heartfelt shout-out to her bandmates: “They’re the best. Thank you, girls, for being here! I love you.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jauregui and Armstrong leaned into the theme, wearing bright yellow to match the construction-site aesthetic from the original viral music video. Backup dancers in hard hats and gear filled the stage, completing the throwback vibe. After the performance, Jauregui joined Brooke, Hansen, Kordei and the group’s longtime choreographer Sean Bankhead at a nearby table.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dancing With the Stars The star's Fifth Harmony bandmates supported her in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in 2016, was notably absent from the reunion. The on-stage appearance comes just weeks after the foursome reunited for the first time in seven years, when they surprised fans with a performance of “Worth It” at the Jonas Brothers concert in Texas on September 1. Kordei teased the crowd before their set, asking, “Y’all remember Fifth Harmony?”

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, reunion rumors have only gotten louder. Back in March, Brooke and Hansen hinted at the possibility during the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Reunion rumors grew after the group recently performed together at a Jonas Brothers concert.