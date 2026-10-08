Firms Backed by Donald Trump's Sons Have Received Over $6 Billion in Government Business Following Investments, Report Says
Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:50 a.m. ET
The firms backed by President Donald Trump's sons have reportedly received over $6 billion in Pentagon contracts.
According to an ABC News analysis of federal contracting records, this funding has reportedly been secured in active or promised government contracts since receiving their investments.
The latest deal in this matter was from earlier this week, when Trump announced a $6.6 billion investment involving defense technology company Anduril Industries.
The catch being the company has financial ties to Trump through venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where the prez’s eldest son is one of six partners.
Per the reports, the firm apparently took a major stake in the defense tech company as part of a $2.5 billion investment in June 2025.
Since then, Anduril has successfully received 135 other government contracts worth roughly $1.8 billion, as per the outlet's claims, citing the active contracts published through SAM.gov.
Additionally, prior to this, the company had received federal contracts dating back to 2019 as well.
Other Companies Were Also Mentioned in the Analysis
The analysis also highlighted several other companies.
One of them was drone manufacturer Powerus, which lists the Trump brothers as “notable investors.”
This company was reportedly awarded a purchase order from the U.S. Air Force earlier this year for an undisclosed amount.
Then there's the Florida-based drone parts manufacturer Unusual Machines, which secured a deal to supply motors for the U.S. Army last year. The reports came just a few months after the company named Trump Jr. as an adviser.
What's surprising here, though, is the fact that neither of these two aforementioned companies had secured government contracts before getting investments from the Trump brothers.
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Adding to this list is Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet startup. This company also received funding from 1789 Capital and scored a $620 million loan from the Pentagon last year.
Foundation Future Industries, a robotics startup, followed suit when it was awarded a $24 million Pentagon contract in April. The company notably named Eric Trump as its chief strategy adviser.
In fact, shortly after this deal was announced, Eric even boasted to Fox Business that it would help the U.S. “win” the race with China to build battle-ready robots.
Trump Brothers' Spokesperson Defended Them
A spokesperson for the Trump brothers, however, defended these business activities.
Reportedly, the rep told the outlet that the Trump brothers “are experienced business leaders who have built and invested in businesses across a wide range of industries for decades, long before their father first ran for public office.”
“Their investment decisions are based solely on their independent business judgment and personal convictions,” the spokesperson said, “and they do not seek to influence, direct, or participate in any government decision, procurement, award, regulatory action, or other governmental process.”
“Attempts to portray their ordinary investment activities as improper are a deliberate distortion of the facts,” they added.