First Look Inside White House Private Quarters Redesigned By Melania Trump — See The Photos

Melania and Kannalikham redesigned the Queens' Bedroom, which is ready to host important visitors.

“I don’t recognize that new bed from the White House collection,” Betty Monkman, former White House curator, said. “The hangings have a sort of French look, and if you look at old photos of Jackie Kennedy’s bedroom at the White House it has this sort of French crown with similar hangings. Taking away the heavy four poster bed gives the room a lighter, more feminine look.”

Prior to the Trumps moving in, the walls were a different color.