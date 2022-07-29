Vice President Kamala Harris' Biggest Scandals: Rumored Feud With The First Lady, Quitting Employees & More

Feuding with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

You'd think Dr. Jill Biden would be supportive of the first female Vice President of America, but an insider previously divulged to OK! that the women have never gotten along.

"Jill despises Kamala — make no mistake about it," the source dished. "Dr. Biden told her husband that he should never have chosen Kamala as his running mate, and she believed he would have won regardless of who else was on the ticket."

The insider also alleged that the mother-of-one believes Harris' behavior is what's caused the POTUS' ratings to drop.

"Jill is seething. Earlier this week, she fumed publicly about Joe’s unpopularity. Privately, she is blaming the Vice President for all the mess," said a second source. "She thinks Kamala has been disloyal and only took the vice presidency to get a leg up on her political ambitions. The First Lady thinks Kamala has used Joe."