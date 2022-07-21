Barron Trump's Rare Appearance At Ivana's Funeral Sends Social Media Spiraling: 'Makes Donald Look Short & Dumpy!'

Some took to Twitter to comment on Barron's height. One person wrote, "Barron Trump towers over his family in rare appearance at Ivana's funeral," while another added, "Wow! Being so tall, #BarronTrump is easy to pick off in a crowd. Makes his dad look like a very small man by comparison."

A third person added, "Do we really think Barron is Trump’s kid? He’s super tall and looks nothing like either of them," while a fourth exclaimed, "Barron makes Trump look so short and dumpy!"