Here Are the 5 Best CBD Oils for Sleep in 2024
It is 2024, and the wellness industry has become very receptive to holistic remedies, and CBD sleep oils have emerged as frontrunners. Capable of inducing intense relaxation and available at an affordable price, CBD oils account for 55% of all CBD products.
However, like with most products that become popular, multiple brands emerge, making it difficult to find the ones that deliver on their promises.
This article explores the best CBD oils for sleep in July 2024 and offers tips on identifying the best CBD products for your requirements.
Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oils for Sleep in 2024 - Top 5 List
Here is a list of the best CBD tinctures available on the market this year.
●RedeemRX Therapetic’s Sleep Hemp Oil - Broad Spectrum CBD Extract with CBN and Melatonin
●Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil - Full Spectrum, Flower-Only™ with Up to 2mg of THC Per Serving
●Plain Jane’s CBN Oil - Hemp-Derived CBN Oil That’s Flavorless and Odorless for Ease of Consumption
●TribeTokes CBN + CBD Cannabis Tincture - A natural sleep aid and refreshing addition to your nighttime wind-down routine, with 1,800mg of CBN+CBD per bottle.
●Hometown Hero CBDA+CBGA Tincture - Good for natural soothing relief; MCT oil-based and sugar-free
Insight into the Leading CBD Oils for Sleep
This section deeply delves into each of the listed CBD products and why they are gaining traction this year.
RedeemRX’s Sleep Hemp Oil - Broad Spectrum CBD Extract with CBN and Melatonin
Those looking for a broad-spectrum CBD solution that could help them quickly get sound sleep will find RedeemRX’s Broad-Spectrum Sleep Hemp Oil a good choice.
Each serving of this product contains 25 mg CBD, 5 mg CBN, and 3 mg of melatonin. It comes in the standard honey lemon flavor, which is tangy. This broad-spectrum CBD oil is made from USDA-certified organic hemp and is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes for a full entourage effect.
There is 0% THC in this, so users won’t need to worry about any psychoactive effects.
Redeem RX CBD products adheres to cGMP standards, are non-GMO, and are all third-party lab tested for quality assurance.
Overall, those looking for a product that helps them sleep better will prefer this one. Its mildly flavored tangy taste makes it easy to take, and the entourage effect is known to also help with deep relaxation.
Cost - $49.99 Customers can also “Subscribe & Save” to receive a 30% discount for the terms of the subscription.
Cornbread Hemp’s Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil - Full Spectrum & Flower Only extracts with Up to 2mg of THC Per Serving
Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil is unique for several qualities that support sleep and relaxation. Unlike other brands, their CBD oil is full spectrum, meaning that their products contain a balance of cannabinoids including a 25:1 ratio of CBD to THC, without any psychoactive effects. Their CBD is free of additives and artificial ingredients, and users report an earthy taste and fragrant smell, indicative of their natural, patent-pending extraction process.
Additional benefits to Cornbread Hemp’s products include their commitment to product quality and customer transparency. Cornbread Hemp is a vertically integrated brand, meaning that everything from their plant genetics, farm, and manufacturing is owned and operated by the brand, and all products are rigorously tested by a third party to ensure they are free from harmful substances like pesticides, heavy metals, and impurities.
Available in three strengths: 750mg, 1500mg, and 375mg,this oil is effective for everyday wellness and sleep support.
All Cornbread Hemp products come with their 30-day “Better Life” Guarantee, so if users don’t notice any improvement in their mood by using this product, they can return it within 30 days of buying it, no questions asked.
Most of the onsite reviews of this product are positive, with users applauding the product with words such as “incredible and smooth.” One user commented on how this CBD oil helped her sleep soundly.
Those looking for a product with a broad list of advantages should consider Cornbread’s Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil.
Cost -$39.99 for 750 mg, $59.99 for 1500 mg and $27.99 for 375 mg. Customers can also take advantage of their "Subscribe & Save" program, which offers a 20% discount on all subscription orders, select discounts for veterans, first responders, and other frontline employees, and universal free shipping on one-time purchases and subscription orders.
Plain Jane’s CBN Oil - Hemp-Derived CBN Oilthat is Flavorless and Odorless for Ease of Consumption
Reviewed excellently on TrustPilot, Plain Jane’s CNB oil has gained a reputation for its quick-acting sleep-supporting properties. Its hemp-driven CBN oil is odourless and has no flavor, which helps with ease of consumption.
When consumed, CBN is known to be active with multiple endocannabinoid receptors to induce deep relaxation. Customers have reported that the product “quiets the mind and makes it easier to fall asleep.”
Therefore, this product is suitable for those who seek to regulate their sleep cycle and sleep for a long period of time.
The project is known to be potent and long-lasting, which is why it is recommended that users take two drops of CBN once a day.
Overall, Plain Jane’s CBN Oil is a good pick for those looking for a quick sleep.
Cost -$35.99 for 1,000 mg
TribeTokes CBN + CBD Tincture For Sleep - 1,800mg
Customers are raving about TribeToke's pure and potent cannabis tinctures line, which comes in a refreshing lemon mint flavor that tastes great under the tongue or mixed into a fruit juice or smoothie. Each half dropper is 20mg of CBN + 10mg of CBD, so the entire bottle of 1,800mg total will last you 2 months. Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer - and ditch the melatonin - with TribeTokes CBN tincture.
TribeTokes chose MCT oil as a carrier, because oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoids. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.
Buy More, Save More. Save $10 on a 2-pack or $20 on a 3-pack, and get 10% cash back on every purchase.
Hometown Hero CBDA+CBGA Tincture - Good for Natural Soothing relief; MCT Oil-based and Sugar-free
Hometown Hero’s CBDA+CBGA Tincture is made from a specially formulated blend of natural, hemp-derived cannabinoids and organic MCT oil. When combined, these have an entourage effect on the body, inducing deep relaxation.
With one 30ml vial, you will get 600 mg of each cannabinoid: CBDA, CBGA, CBD, and CBG, for 30 days. You can take a drop of it under your tongue (sublingually), which is conventional. Or, you can add it to your morning coffee. Hometown Hero also says that it can also be added to your favorite recipe.
Customers have responded positively to this product on the home page. Some have said that it is “hard to beat.”
Cost - $89 for one time purchase. But you can also use the Subscribe and Save option to save 15%. It can be canceled anytime and delivery is done every two weeks.
Tips to Find the Right CBD Oil for Sleep
As we already mentioned, the market has seen an influx of many CBD brands. But not all of them are valuable. Therefore, here are some tips for finding the right CBD oil.
Determine your Sleeping Needs
Are you looking to fall asleep fast, or do you want something that helps you doze off gradually? Understand your needs first. CBD oil will suit you if you need to go to sleep quickly. But if you want a product that acts gradually, you can check out CBD sleep gummies.
Check the Product’s Source
Always check where the product is coming from. Make sure that the CBD is sourced from high-quality hemp plants that are organic, non-GMO, and grown in the US or Europe, as these places have the strictest agricultural standards.
Keep a Close Watch on the Label
Don’t just pick the product straight away; move the bottle a bit and check the label properly. Look for information such as the type of CBD used or CBD concentration. Full-spectrum has all the cannabinoids, and with broad-spectrum, you don’t get THC.
Consult with a Professional
Always contact a CBD professional if you're new and have health-related concerns. They will have ample information depending on your body's needs. They can even guide you towards new and effective CBD products suitable for you.
Tips to Using a CBD Oil
There are three phases to using CBD oil: the prep phase, the administration phase, and the observation phase.
Prep Phase
During preparation, you must shake the bottle and measure the dose using the dropper provided.
Administration Phase
The administration phase has three phases for consuming the tincture.
Observation Phase
Keep tabs on how your body responds to the initial dose. Don’t be impatient; it may take some time for the product to take effect. Adjust the dosage according to your needs.
Conclusion
This article has revealed the best CBD oil for sleep on the market. All of them have proven their effectiveness to customers. However, make sure to use them properly to maximize their effects.
This will help you get the comfortable sleep many of these products promise.