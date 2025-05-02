Stoic Russell Brand Granted Bail in London Over Rape and Sexual Assault Charges: Photos
Russell Brand was granted bail in London after being charged with rape and sexual assault in April.
In photos obtained by OK!, the comedian was seen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in England at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 2, before Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring awarded Brand his bail.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, 49, was dressed casual for the occasion in a partially unbuttoned denim long-sleeved shirt, sunglasses and jeans.
According to The Telegraph, Brand slowly entered his 12-minute hearing at around 10:00 a.m., only speaking to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
The judge informed Brand he was next scheduled to appear at London's Central Criminal Court, locally known as "The Old Bailey" on May 30.
Brand’s bail comes after he was charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault by London Metropolitan Police on April 4 following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, as OK! previously reported.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brand was charged after four different women accused the Get Him to the Greek actor of sexually assaulting them in England between 1999 and 2005.
One of the females claimed Brand raped her in 1999 during an encounter that took place in a southern England town. Another individual alleged Brand orally raped and sexually assaulted her in London in 2004.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said while speaking to press at the time Brand was charged that the "women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."
"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," his message continued.
In response to the charges, Brand uploaded a social media video denying the allegations.
Brand owned up to not having a perfect past via a video shared to X, stating: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord."
"I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist," he insisted. "I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."
Brand continued: "I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."