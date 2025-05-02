or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > russell brand
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Stoic Russell Brand Granted Bail in London Over Rape and Sexual Assault Charges: Photos

Photo of Russell Brand.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was granted bail by a London judge.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand was granted bail in London after being charged with rape and sexual assault in April.

In photos obtained by OK!, the comedian was seen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in England at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 2, before Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring awarded Brand his bail.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand granted bail london rape sexual assault charges photos
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, 49, was dressed casual for the occasion in a partially unbuttoned denim long-sleeved shirt, sunglasses and jeans.

According to The Telegraph, Brand slowly entered his 12-minute hearing at around 10:00 a.m., only speaking to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand granted bail london rape sexual assault charges photos
Source: MEGA

The actor appeared in court on Friday, May 2, for a 12-minute hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

The judge informed Brand he was next scheduled to appear at London's Central Criminal Court, locally known as "The Old Bailey" on May 30.

Brand’s bail comes after he was charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault by London Metropolitan Police on April 4 following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand granted bail london rape sexual assault charges photos
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is next scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

MORE ON:
russell brand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brand was charged after four different women accused the Get Him to the Greek actor of sexually assaulting them in England between 1999 and 2005.

One of the females claimed Brand raped her in 1999 during an encounter that took place in a southern England town. Another individual alleged Brand orally raped and sexually assaulted her in London in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said while speaking to press at the time Brand was charged that the "women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," his message continued.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand granted bail london rape sexual assault charges photos
Source: MEGA

The actor insists he never raped anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the charges, Brand uploaded a social media video denying the allegations.

Brand owned up to not having a perfect past via a video shared to X, stating: "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord."

"I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist," he insisted. "I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Brand continued: "I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.