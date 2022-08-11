Margaret Qualley & FKA Twigs Left 'Shaken' After Heated Argument Over The Singer's Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf

Last year, singer FKA Twigs revealed she was abused by ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, and though the actor's ex Margaret Qualley voiced her support for the British star, it's now being reported that the women got into a heated face-to-face argument over the situation.

In 2020, Twigs sued the Even Stevens alum, claiming she was the victim of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress during their 1-year romance that began in 2018.