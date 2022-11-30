Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead At 79, Family Pays Tribute To Late Musician

That same day, the band confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

The statement continued, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”