Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead At 79, Family Pays Tribute To Late Musician
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie has died at age 79, her family revealed in a tribute statement.
The late singer and keyboardist passed away on Wednesday, November 30.
“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," her family wrote in a statement on McVie's Instagram page.
Of course, people immediately left comments about the late musician. One person wrote, "This is a very very sad news. A musical genius , a true artist and a unique voice...❤️," while another added, "Omg no way 💔😭 What a beautiful life she lived, touching the hearts of all her fans. I truly love her music and give her family/friends my condolences. ❤️❤️."
A third person added, "So very sad 😢 Rest in peace Christine you will be missed… Thank you thank you THANK YOU for giving and leaving us with a wonderful legacy of music that will be loved and admired for generations to come."
That same day, the band confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”
The statement continued, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”
McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. The popular rock band consisted of Mick Fleetwood, singer Stevie Nicks, lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and McVie's ex-husband, John Graham McVie, who was the bass guitarist.