'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Left Her Mom A Note & Gift Before Committing Suicide

Less than one month after Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey took her own life at 16 years old, her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, is opening up about the aftermath and the teen's final days.

In an interview with E! News, Gatterman revealed that two weeks after the tragedy, she received a gift in the mail from her daughter: a blanket she wanted to buy after coming across the piece on TikTok.