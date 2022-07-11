'Grow Up': Florence Pugh Slams Body Shamers After Sporting Sheer Valentino Gown

Actress Florence Pugh has a message for the “vulgar” commenters who criticized the sheer, pink dress she sported to Valentino’s haute couture fashion show in Rome: “Grow Up.”

On Sunday, July 10, Pugh took to Instagram to share several photos of herself attending the fashion house’s star-studded Friday event, speaking out against the trolls who shamed her for opting for a see-through gown that showed her chest.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” the Little Women lead explained. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

