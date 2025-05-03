'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas' Only 'Regret' Revealed in Heartbreaking Post Before His Tragic Death
Kirk Medas tragically died on Friday, May 2, after succumbing to liver failure due to a severe form of necrotizing pancreatitis. Before the Floribama Shore star was hospitalized two weeks and placed on a ventilator in the ICU, he revealed one of his biggest mistakes leading up to his diagnosis.
“Lost a lot the past year but stayed resilient through it all. Mind, body, spirit. Changing my lifestyle completely was the start,” Medas captioned an Instagram post on March 5.
“Putting down the bottle and picking up the Bible was the best thing I ever done,” he continued. “My only regret is not making such changes earlier on in life. Still far from perfect but my mind is so much more clear. This is the loneliness men should go through. Me vs me.”
Along with his heartfelt words about his changing journey, the reality TV star shared a video of himself working out at the gym. “It’s up to you,” he noted.
Though his Floribama Shore days were spent day-drinking copious amounts of alcohol with his costars, Medas decided to reroute his life in 2022 after the MTV series didn’t renew for a fifth season.
In a now-deleted Instagram post from that time, Medas shared a side-by-side image of his dramatic body transformation after creating a healthier lifestyle for himself.
“Pic to the right (idk wtf I was doin) is when I was drinking every day, not working out, eating bad all of the time, just being lazy af,” he captioned his post.
He added, “I still eat what I want just not the bad stuff as often as I used do. Just a simple change of lifestyle can make you feel and look a million times better. Alcohol hurt me both physically and mentally. I’m not saying I’ll never drink again but I will definitely cut back on it A LOT. Drink less and stay active!”
Before the 33-year-old died, his Floribama Shore castmates tried effortlessly to alert fans online about his condition. Though their support was noble, Medas’ prognosis was past the point of curability.
After his death, fellow costar Aimee Elizabeth Hall wrote a heartfelt message about Medas, whom she attempted to help save from his debilitating diagnosis.
“I keep thinking about the last time we all vacationed together — if I had known it was the last, I would’ve hugged you so much longer,” Hall wrote on Facebook. “You weren’t just my best friend. You weren’t just my brother. You were my rock.”