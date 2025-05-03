'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas' Only 'Regret' Revealed in Heartbreaking Post Before His Tragic Death

Kirk Medas tragically died on Friday, May 2, after succumbing to liver failure due to a severe form of necrotizing pancreatitis. Before the Floribama Shore star was hospitalized two weeks and placed on a ventilator in the ICU, he revealed one of his biggest mistakes leading up to his diagnosis.

“Lost a lot the past year but stayed resilient through it all. Mind, body, spirit. Changing my lifestyle completely was the start,” Medas captioned an Instagram post on March 5.