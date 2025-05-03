or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > floribama shore
OK LogoNEWS

'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas' Only 'Regret' Revealed in Heartbreaking Post Before His Tragic Death

photo of Kirk Medas
Source: @kirkmedas/Instagram

Kirk Medes died from liver failure on Friday, May 2.

By:

May 3 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kirk Medas tragically died on Friday, May 2, after succumbing to liver failure due to a severe form of necrotizing pancreatitis. Before the Floribama Shore star was hospitalized two weeks and placed on a ventilator in the ICU, he revealed one of his biggest mistakes leading up to his diagnosis.

“Lost a lot the past year but stayed resilient through it all. Mind, body, spirit. Changing my lifestyle completely was the start,” Medas captioned an Instagram post on March 5.

Article continues below advertisement
floribama shore star kirk medas regret revealed heartbreaking post before tragic death
Source: @kirkmedas/Instagram

Kirk Medas turned to exercise to keep away from drinking alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

“Putting down the bottle and picking up the Bible was the best thing I ever done,” he continued. “My only regret is not making such changes earlier on in life. Still far from perfect but my mind is so much more clear. This is the loneliness men should go through. Me vs me.”

Along with his heartfelt words about his changing journey, the reality TV star shared a video of himself working out at the gym. “It’s up to you,” he noted.

Article continues below advertisement
floribama shore kirk medas regret revealed heartbreaking before tragic death
Source: @kirkmedas/Instagram

The 'Floribama Shore' star had a dramatic body transformation in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Though his Floribama Shore days were spent day-drinking copious amounts of alcohol with his costars, Medas decided to reroute his life in 2022 after the MTV series didn’t renew for a fifth season.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from that time, Medas shared a side-by-side image of his dramatic body transformation after creating a healthier lifestyle for himself.

MORE ON:
floribama shore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
floribama shore kirk medas regret revealed heartbreaking post before death
Source: @kirkmedas/Instagram

Kirk Medas opted to change his lifestyle after 'Floribama Shore' wasn't renewed for a fifth season in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“Pic to the right (idk wtf I was doin) is when I was drinking every day, not working out, eating bad all of the time, just being lazy af,” he captioned his post.

He added, “I still eat what I want just not the bad stuff as often as I used do. Just a simple change of lifestyle can make you feel and look a million times better. Alcohol hurt me both physically and mentally. I’m not saying I’ll never drink again but I will definitely cut back on it A LOT. Drink less and stay active!”

Article continues below advertisement
floribama shore kirk medas regret heartbreaking post before tragic death
Source: @kirkmedas/Instagram

Kirk Medas' 'Floribama Shore' costars mourned him after his death.

Before the 33-year-old died, his Floribama Shore castmates tried effortlessly to alert fans online about his condition. Though their support was noble, Medas’ prognosis was past the point of curability.

After his death, fellow costar Aimee Elizabeth Hall wrote a heartfelt message about Medas, whom she attempted to help save from his debilitating diagnosis.

“I keep thinking about the last time we all vacationed together — if I had known it was the last, I would’ve hugged you so much longer,” Hall wrote on Facebook. “You weren’t just my best friend. You weren’t just my brother. You were my rock.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.