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'I Think I Killed Our Son': Florida Mom Allegedly Confessed to Father Before Arrest Over Baby’s Death, Large Square Ring May Have Caused Fatal Injuries

Photo of Jessica Vlasac
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office; Polk County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Florida mom Jessica Vlasac allegedly confessed to the baby’s father before her arrest over her son’s death.

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Sept. 15 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET

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Jessica Vlasac, a Florida mom, is currently under fire over allegations of killing her 3-month-old son.

New reports from Fox 35 Orlando claim she allegedly confessed to the father of the child about her crime before her arrest, as her large square ring is suspected to have caused fatal injuries to the deceased infant.

Apparently, she told the father, "I think I killed our son."

However, authorities claim that the autopsy brought forth a much darker story.

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Image of Jessica Vlasac faced allegations of killing her 3-month-old son after reportedly confessing to the child’s father.
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Vlasac faced allegations of killing her 3-month-old son after reportedly confessing to the child’s father.

On Thursday, Vlasac, 42, was arrested after the investigation launched in her case revealed that her three-month-old baby suffered multiple blows to the head.

The injuries on the infant were reportedly consistent with being struck by the large, square-shaped, diamond-like ring that the accused was sporting.

But according to Vlasac's initial claims, that's not how the baby died.

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Jessica Vlasac Claimed She Woke Up To Find Her Baby Unresponsive

As reported by the outlet, cops say that Vlasac initially claimed that she had accidentally fallen asleep next to the baby.

When she woke up, she allegedly found him face down and unresponsive, per Vlasac's claims.

Apparently, she believed that the baby died while she was asleep.

Emergency responders were then alerted about an unresponsive baby boy, according to an arrest affidavit.

The infant was brought to Orlando Health Medical in Lakeland by the medics, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival, with visible head bruising and abrasions, deputies said.

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Image of emergency responders rushed the unresponsive baby to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Source: UNSPLASH

Emergency responders rushed the unresponsive baby to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

However, the autopsy results revealed that the medical examiner found bleeding around the skull and three separate impact injuries to the baby's head.

These injuries on the infant reportedly included a 1.7 cm by 1 cm L-shaped mark wound seemingly made with a square-like object - just like the accused's ring.

Following the autopsy, detectives executed a search warrant for Vlasac's devices and her ring.

Apparently, it was during this search itself that Vlasac spontaneously asked them if the ring was what killed the baby, per the authorities.

Vlasac Had Reportedly Brought Alcoholic Shots Earlier That Day

Even more findings from the investigators revealed that the deceased infant's father also showed them messages that indicated that the accused had bought alcoholic shots earlier that day.

Per the father's claims to the cops, the mother allegedly gets violent when she drinks.

He also reportedly claimed that Vlasac asked him not to show the messages to the detectives.

In the wake of the same, authorities deduced that the infant's death had not taken place simply by co-sleeping.

Vlasac was then booked on aggravated child abuse resulting in death in the Polk County Jail following her arrest on Thursday, September 10.

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