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Nicole Brown Simpson’s Ex-Boyfriend Claims He Knew About O.J. Simpson's 'Abuse' Before Her Tragic Death: 'We Were All Powerless'

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Nicole Brown Simpson’s ex-boyfriend Joseph Perrulli claimed he knew about O.J. Simpson's abuse towards her.

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June 27 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

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Nicole Brown Simpson’s ex-boyfriend Joseph Perrulli claimed he knew about O.J. Simpson's abuse toward her years before her 1994 murder.

Nicole and the football player's turbulent marriage lasted from 1985 until 1992, with O.J. being acquitted of her killing in October 1995.

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O.J. Simpson's Abuse Was Known Around Hollywood

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O.J. Simpson died in April 2024.

Joseph, 65, alleged to Page Six recently how O.J.'s domestic abuse was apparently an open secret around Tinseltown.

“I had people in the [movie] industry telling me about, you know, informing me about his abuse, so I knew,” he explained.

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Kris Jenner Introduced Nicole Brown Simpson to Joseph Perrulli

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Kris Jenner and Nicole Brown Simpson were good friends.

Kris Jenner introduced Joseph to Nicole in 1989, and the two started dating in 1992.

He then noted there was not much that family and friends could do about O.J.'s violent nature.

“We were all powerless,” he sighed. “He was still a spokesperson for a very big company [Hertz], a rental car company, and he was still a sportscaster. So, you know, everybody was powerless, and it seemed like he could do what he wanted. And he did.”

Joseph revealed he was in love with Nicole, however, he broke off the relationship with her as he was afraid of the former Buffalo Bills player’s mistreatment.

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Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was reportedly violent toward Nicole Brown during their marriage.

Joseph last saw O.J. — who died in April 2024 — and Nicole at Kris' Christmas party in 1993.

“She wanted to be friends,” he continued. “It was very difficult to be friends with her when I was in love with her, trying to maintain a platonic relationship like that.”

Despite feeling uncomfortable at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's annual holiday bash, Joseph truly believed he “would see her again."

"I would apologize, but I got the phone call six months later that she’d been murdered," he recalled.

Nicole Brown Simpson Was Murdered in June 1994

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Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was acquitted of Nicole Brown's murder in October 1995.

Joseph's new book about his relationship with Nicole, The Forgotten Briefcase, was released earlier this month. In the memoir, he discussed discovering letters, mementos and journal entries from their time together.

“I spent close to four hours on the stairs rediscovering this woman and realizing who she was,” he also shared with Page Six about his book. “All these little mementos. I’d say they humanized her. She was a victim. And because of the way we broke things off, I. I ignored how much I loved her.”

On June 13, 1994, Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her condo in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

O.J. was arrested as a suspect shortly after, with his trial becoming one of the mostly highly-publicized court cases of the 20th century.

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