Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah's Mom May Have Been 'Killed' Somewhere, Suspect 'Staged' Crime Scene, Claims Forensic Psychologist

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Nancy Guthrie’s alleged crime scene may have been carefully “staged,” with one expert suggesting she may have been “killed somewhere else” entirely. In a recent interview with an outlet, forensic psychologist Gary Brucato shared his perspective, claiming the 84-year-old’s Arizona home might not be where the crime actually happened.

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Source: The Lab/Youtube A forensic expert believes Nancy Guthrie’s crime scene may have been 'staged' to look like an abduction.

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“It is entirely possible that she was not actually taken from there or killed there,” Brucato said. “It's entirely possible that happened elsewhere and somebody staged blood in the front of the house, the door being opened in the back and so forth to give the impression of an abduction, but she was actually killed somewhere else or whatever fate befell her, I'm sorry to say, somewhere else.” He went even further, describing whoever is behind the case as a potential “mastermind,” suggesting the scene may have been manipulated to mislead investigators.

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Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie may have been 'killed somewhere' else, not at her home, claims an expert.

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Brucato explained that staging details, such as blood placement or entry points, could have been orchestrated to confuse law enforcement and create a false narrative about what really happened.

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Source: mega Investigators found blood at the scene and footage of a masked intruder near the time of the senior's disappearance.

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He also pointed out a grim possibility that the case may not be an abduction at all. According to the expert, the person responsible may have intentionally framed the situation as a kidnapping instead of a homicide, shifting the direction of the investigation from the start.

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He outlined two possible scenarios investigators could be looking at: either an “abduction attempt for money that went south,” or a situation where someone wanted to eliminate Guthrie and staged the scene to look like a kidnapping. Even more concerning, Brucato said the chances that Guthrie is still alive are extremely low, noting there has been “no sign of life” since she disappeared — something he called a major red flag in cases like this. Guthrie — the mother of the Today show star Savannah Guthrie — vanished from her upscale Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1, and the case has remained unsolved ever since.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Another former FBI agent claimed authorities may already believe the motive was ransom.

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Surveillance footage captured a masked intruder on her front porch around the time she was believed to have been taken. Investigators also confirmed that droplets of blood found near the front door belonged to Nancy. So far, authorities have not confirmed whether one or multiple suspects were involved.

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Meanwhile, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer weighed in with her own take. “[Law enforcement] said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning,” Jennifer wrote via X on Sunday, April 12.

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Nancy Guthrie



LE said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning.



Abduction 2/1



Ransom note to local media 2/2



Ransom note to TMZ 2/3



Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family… pic.twitter.com/oAb75YnkpP — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 13, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X