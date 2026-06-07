Former '60 Minutes' Host Scott Pelley Calls for CBS News Head Bari Weiss' Firing and Claims She's Promoting Donald Trump's Agenda
June 7 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Former 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley opened up about his firing in his first interview since his ousting on Sunday, June 7.
The 68-year-old bashed CBS News head Bari Weiss and claimed she's “putting a thumb on the scale” for President Donald Trump’s government.
Scott Pelley Slammed CBS News Editor Bari Weiss
“What concerned me was that she had zero television experience and had never managed a large global operation like CBS News,” Pelley told The New York Times. “Those were red flags to me, but I thought, [Paramount Skydance CEO] David Ellison thinks she’s the right person for the job.”
“Of course we have to reach out to a younger and younger audience, but their argument about joining the internet age is just disingenuous,” the news veteran said.
Scott Pelley Was Fired on June 2
“It’s almost as if Bari Weiss and [new 60 Minutes executive producer] Nick Bilton were sealed in a time capsule in 1990, and it just cracked open. They’ve just discovered the internet, and they’re running around telling everybody how important it is," he blasted.
Pelley had been a part of the CBS News family for almost four decades until his firing on June 2.
He was terminated after having a heated confrontation with Bilton and for criticizing Weiss during a staff meeting.
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Scott Pelley Called for Bari Weiss' Own Firing From CBS News
Pelley then alleged Weiss put “falsehoods and bias” into his reporting and slammed her for seemingly trying to appease Trump's administration.
“[She was] constantly looking out for the views of the president. We’re reporting those views. There’s nothing wrong with reporting those views, but it was never enough," he said. “The bigger problem. .. frankly, is not any kind of political influence. The problem was the incompetence."
The journalist further called for the Free Press founder to be dismissed from her post at CBS.
"She’s a lovely person," Pelley admitted. "And her Free Press organization that she founded has been very successful."
"But television’s not her thing. This is like somebody walking up to me and saying, ‘There’s a 747, there are 400 people on it, we need you to fly it to Paris.’ I’m going to decline because I don’t have a clue. And it would have been so much better if Bari Weiss had been offered this job and said, ‘Oh, that’s not for me, I don’t know how to do that,'" he went on.
During the interview, Pelley also broke down in tears over his 60 Minutes exit, and said the restructuring of the staff felt like "your spouse being murdered."
“My colleagues and I have worked together 10, 20, 30 years. We travel together. We dine together. We go into literal combat together,” he sighed.