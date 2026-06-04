Scott Pelley Calls Out CBS Leadership After Shocking Firing: 'The Waste Is Heartbreaking'

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News veteran Scott Pelley issued a scathing public statement accusing CBS News leadership of attempting to inject "falsehoods and bias" into a politically sensitive story shortly after he was fired from 60 Minutes on Tuesday, June 2. Pelley's immediate termination followed a contentious staff meeting where he directly confronted the program's newly appointed executive producer, Nick Bilton. During the meeting, Pelley accused CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss of "murdering 60 Minutes" and targeted Bilton's lack of traditional broadcast experience, calling his qualifications "slender." Bilton fired Pelley the following day, issuing a termination letter that cited an "ambush" and "remarkable incivility."

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Source: MEGA;@thefreepress/youtube;@My First Million/YOUTUBE Scott Pelley was fired in early June.

In his statement, Pelley claimed 60 Minutes "lost its DNA" following the firing of senior leadership and correspondents, alleging that new management pushed for political bias and unverified information, and allowed politicians to select interviewers. He further cited "incompetence and unprofessionalism" causing near-misses in broadcasting and argued that the "collapse of values" made his departure necessary after 37 years. According to reporting by the Associated Press and The Washington Post, Pelley's ouster is part of a broader shakeup following the acquisition of CBS's parent company, Paramount, by Paramount Skydance.

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Source: @60minutes/youtube Many veterans have left the show.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump ally David Ellison and Editor-in-Chief Weiss, multiple high-profile exits from the iconic newsmagazine have occurred — including CNN vet Anderson Cooper and the show's executive producer and top correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi — prompting internal clashes over the historic news program's right-leaning direction. CBS News and network programming have experienced significant ratings declines, as evidenced by the flagship CBS Evening News and the late-night lineup. Anchored by Tony Dokoupil, the broadcast has frequently drawn fewer than 4 million viewers. The show lags far behind its competitors, drawing about half the audience of ABC's World News Tonight (over 8 million) and trailing NBC's Nightly News (around 6 million).

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Source: MEGA 'CBS Mornings' has also struggled.

CBS Mornings has also struggled, drawing approximately 1.8 million viewers — well behind NBC’s Today (3 million) and ABC’s Good Morning America (2.9 million). In a major programming change, CBS leased its 11:35 p.m. time slot to Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed. The new show's debut drew around 995,000 viewers, which represents a whopping 85 percent drop from the finale audience of its predecessor, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. CBS moved to a time-buy model because the Colbert-led format was operating at a reported annual loss of $40 million. The steep declines in viewership have sparked scrutiny of the network’s recent executive-level and editorial decisions under Weiss.

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Source: @ Good Morning America/youtube On Wednesday, June 3, Weiss addressed the network during a daily editorial call.

Pelley’s full statement, released on Wednesday, June 3, quickly went viral following a second, private follow-up meeting on Monday evening. According to reports by Puck News, the meeting was meant to discuss a "path forward" and attempt to reconcile internal divisions. Because the second meeting failed, CBS News officially terminated Pelley the following evening (Tuesday, June 2) without severance. On Wednesday, June 3, Weiss addressed the network during a daily editorial call, stating that Pelley had broken the foundation of "trust and mutual respect" during the Monday dispute. She noted that despite management's explicit efforts to engage with Pelley during the secondary meeting, no agreement could be reached, leaving them no choice but to part ways.

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Source: MEGA