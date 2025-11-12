Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Photo After Revealing Her Surprising New Career Path

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson looked like a whole new woman in one of her latest Instagram posts. On Tuesday, November 11, the former adult film star showed off her natural beauty while lying down on a pillow, captioning the snap, "Makeup free and filterless to break up the monotony. I love you."

Jenna Jameson Goes Makeup-Free

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson snapped a selfie while wearing no makeup and using no filters.

The star's platinum locks were on display, as were some of her numerous hand tattoos. Fans raved over her natural look, with one writing in the comments section, "Simply beautiful 🖤🐦‍⬛🐝," while a second penned, "absolutely stunningly gorgeous in every way ❤️😍." "This is when you are at your most gorgeous @jennacantlose ❤🙏 All natural. The way God made you..nothing more needed for the Earth Angel to radiate your love to those who need it," a third supporter said. "Have a day a beautiful as you are."

The Star's New Career Path

Jameson's partner, Milos Campos, reacted by writing, "I love you too. ❤️," to which she replied, "@milsocampo more than all the stars, baby." The blonde beauty's selfie comes shortly after she shocked the public by revealing a new career path, sharing in a Sunday, November 9, post that she was "switching sides... after decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too." "Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it," Jameson wrote in the caption.

Source: mega The former adult film star revealed she's now dedicated to helping others find Jesus.

"I am being loud and proud about my walk with Jesus Christ," she told a news outlet of her new journey. "Proclaiming my love for him is opening so many people’s eyes to the fact that they are not irredeemable." The TV personality mentioned her religious study in September when she shared side-by-side photos of herself from current day and when she was a teen. "18 vs 51 I’ve definitely been through a lot, but I’m thankful," she spilled. "I’ve found my faith again and I’m so at peace. My belief in the most high has led me to strength I never knew I had."

Jenna Jameson's Divorce

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jameson filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless in February 2025.

One of the businesswoman's recent hurdles was her messy divorce from Jessi Lawless. Jameson filed the divorce papers on February 27 after tying the knot in 2023, though the documents revealed they split the year prior allegedly due to Jameson's alcohol abuse. Jameson tried to save their romance numerous times before making the legal decision to part ways.

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jameson has been dating Milos Campos since March.