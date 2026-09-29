'American Idol' Alum Caleb Flynn's Police Interview Plays for Jury as Murder Trial Ends: 'I Didn’t Touch My Wife'

Article continues below advertisement

Former American Idol star and church pastor Caleb Flynn maintained his innocence during a police interview played for jurors Monday, September 28, as his murder trial neared its end. "I’m telling you, I didn’t touch my wife," Caleb, 40, told detectives while they questioned him about the February shooting of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, inside their Ohio home. "The evidence is a little contrary to that," one investigator responded, according to Dayton Daily News. Per New York Post, the recording was played before testimony wrapped up in the case. Caleb's defense did not call any witnesses, and closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Caleb Flynn Denied Killing His Wife, Ashley Flynn

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Caleb Flynn’s Ohio home was investigated after he told police an intruder was responsible for his wife’s death.

Caleb, who appeared on American Idol in 2013, was accused of shooting Ashley in the head while she was in bed. Their two daughters, now 10 and 12, were also home and sleeping in nearby rooms, according to prosecutors. He told investigators that an intruder was responsible and that he was asleep in one of his daughters' bedrooms at the time. Investigators said they found no evidence supporting that account. A police dog did not detect an intruder’s scent, while officers also searched the neighborhood for information about a possible home invasion. Prosecutors also accused Caleb of staging the scene at the Tipp City, Ohio, home to make the shooting appear to be a break-in.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Pointed to Caleb Flynn Affair

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Caleb Flynn appeared in connection with the murder case involving his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Prosecutors said Caleb's nearly two-year affair with 24-year-old Alleigha Botner was the motive behind Ashley’s death. Alleigha, who was also a worship leader at Caleb's church, testified as one of 40 witnesses called by prosecutors. During her testimony, Alleigha became emotional while reading messages she exchanged with Caleb about Ashley. "It says, 'I want to kill her, Caleb,'" she said through tears. Caleb responded in the exchange with a message that prosecutors presented to the jury. "He said, 'That makes two of us,'" she testified. "I just wish I didn’t say this," she added through tears.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Caleb Flynn's Defense Challenged the Case

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Caleb Flynn’s defense challenged the prosecution’s case during the murder trial.

Caleb's attorneys argued that the prosecution’s case was not strong enough to establish that he killed Ashley. The defense pointed to the fact that investigators never recovered the alleged murder weapon. His lawyers also argued that the affair did not prove he was responsible for the shooting. Caleb has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and other related charges. If convicted of aggravated murder, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday, September 29, as the trial moves toward a verdict.

Source: @COURTTV/YOUTUBE Caleb Flynn sat through the recording of the love song he wrote for Alleigha Botner in court on Wednesday, September 23.