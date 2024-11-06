Kamala Harris Says Her 'Heart Is Full' in First Speech Since Losing 2024 Election: 'We Must Accept the Results'

"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she continued. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."

She added she spoke to Donald Trump the same day.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with his transition and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she stated. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."