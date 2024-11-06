Kamala Harris Says Her 'Heart Is Full' in First Speech Since Losing 2024 Election: 'We Must Accept the Results'
Kamala Harris spoke out just one day after she lost the 2024 election on Wednesday, November 6.
While speaking at Howard University, the 60-year-old began: "Good afternoon. Thank you all. Thank you, thank you, thank you. So, let me say, and I love you back, my heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright."
"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she continued. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."
She added she spoke to Donald Trump the same day.
"I also told him that we will help him and his team with his transition and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she stated. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."
Harris ended things on a positive note. "This is a time to roll up our sleeves, this is a time to organize, mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together," she shared.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race in July, Harris stepped up and campaigned for president.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote via Instagram at the time before endorsing Harris to be the next president of the U.S.
"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me," he continued.
While campaigning, Harris and Trump continued to take jabs at one another.
"He wants a military who will be loyal to him personally, one that will obey his orders even when he tells them to break the law or abandon their oath to the Constitution of the United States," Harris said in a Wednesday, October 23, interview.
"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler," she continued. "The man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans."
For his part, Trump, 78, has continued to bash Harris.
"Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally 'bonkers,' with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked," he claimed.
"Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions," he added. "We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!"