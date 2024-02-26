#TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
As Donald Trump continues to mess up more and more, voters are worried about what the outcome of the 2024 election will ultimately look like.
After Trump, 77, secured the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina on Saturday, February 24, people were quick to point out that he wasn't all there mentally — from forgetting to list Eric Trump as one of his children to seemingly calling Melania Trump "Mercedes."
As a result, social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the situation, and shortly after, #TrumpIsNotWell started trending.
One user uploaded a video of Donald's interview with Fox News, where he argued with Bret Baier about the 2020 election results.
"Every single delusion of this sick man has been investigated and debunked. He is a danger to himself and all of us. He needs a psychiatric evaluation and, subsequent to that, medication or institutionalization. #TrumpIsNotWell #DementiaDon," one person wrote, while another said, "He needs to seek professional help. #TrumpIsNotWell."
Another user re-posted a different interview of Trump where he mistakenly called Alaska "Amaska."
Despite the recent slip-ups, Donald recently boasted about his intelligence.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” he said in January about participating in a cognitive test. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” he added as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”
Donald also claimed all of his mistakes are on purpose.
"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for [Joe] Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he previously wrote on Truth Social.
"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he exclaimed.