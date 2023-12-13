Bill Clinton Claimed Hillary Clinton's 2016 Campaign 'Couldn't Sell P---- on a Troop Train,' According to New Book
Hillary Clinton campaigned against political rival Donald Trump in 2016. Although she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, she lost the overall election to the controversial businessman.
Now, author Ryan Grim claimed her own husband, former President Bill Clinton, criticized her campaign in his newly-released book, The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution.
The 77-year-old allegedly made a crass joke to a friend about Hillary's campaign's supposedly lacking communication skills.
"To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call ‘faculty lounge speak,'" Grim wrote.
"Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign 'could not sell p---- on a troop train.'"
As OK! previously reported, Donald also commented on her campaign's abilities, insisting she didn't use her husband's expertise as much as she should have to win more votes.
"I think they did a great disservice by not using him when I went against Hillary. I think that they had this unbelievable weapon known as Bill Clinton, who was a natural politician," he said at the time. "[President Clinton] was a weapon that they decided not to use. They actually did the opposite. They shut him out. They shut him out, and I think that was a mistake."
However, the former Secretary of State blamed her loss on a mix between then-FBI Director James Comey's letter and the WikiLeaks scandal.
"I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off," she explained back in 2017. "If the election were on October 27, I would be your president."
She also noted she thought "misogyny" played a role, noting it's still "very much a part of the landscape politically, socially and economically."