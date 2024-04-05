Donald Trump Plays the Same Songs at His Various Clubs With a Go-To Spotify Playlist
Former President Donald Trump, affectionately dubbed "Deejay T" by his club regulars, has been playing the same 20 or so songs at his clubs in Florida and New Jersey time and time again.
According to a recent report, Trump loves taking to the stage with his iPad and playing tracks from his go-to Spotify playlist.
According to outlets, Trump's playlist comprises classic hits like the "Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar," Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds," Lionel Richie's "Hello," Guns N' Roses' "November Rain," as well as the James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti duet "It's a Man's Man's Man's World."
"You know what gets 'em rocking? 'Y.M.C.A.,'" Trump said during a recent interview with the NELK Boys in 2022. "'Y.M.C.A.,' the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up, and it gets 'em moving."
"I've always had a high aptitude for music. But I love great music," Trump explained.
Artists like Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, and R.E.M. have reportedly sent cease-and-desist notices to Trump, asking him not to use their music at his events and rallies. Despite this, The Village People have not raised concerns about Trump using their hit songs.
"Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the president and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music," the band said in a statement in 2020. "Our music is all-inclusive, and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation."
The clash between Trump's musical preferences and the artists' objections has created a complex dynamic surrounding his DJing hobby, leading him to repeat the same tracklist whether he's at Mar-a-Lago or at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
Several musical artists have spoken out against Trump, calling him out for his "bigotry" and "hatred."
As OK! previously reported, the political punk rock band Green Day famously performed an alternate version of their hit single "American Idiot," where they changed the lyric "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."
This caused a massive backlash from Trump supporters, calling the punk band "woke" and taking to social media to complain about Green Day becoming "political" despite the song originally being written as a criticism of George W. Bush and his administration in the early 2000s.