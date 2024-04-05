Donald Trump Plays the Same Songs at His Various Clubs With a Go-To Spotify Playlist

According to outlets, Trump's playlist comprises classic hits like the "Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar," Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds," Lionel Richie's "Hello," Guns N' Roses' "November Rain," as well as the James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti duet "It's a Man's Man's Man's World."

"You know what gets 'em rocking? 'Y.M.C.A.,'" Trump said during a recent interview with the NELK Boys in 2022. "'Y.M.C.A.,' the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up, and it gets 'em moving."

"I've always had a high aptitude for music. But I love great music," Trump explained.