Amateur Singer Lara Trump Calls Green Day 'Establishment Shills' Over New MAGA Lyric in 'American Idiot'
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made headlines on New Year's Eve after performing "American Idiot" on "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve" with a lyric changed from "not part of the redneck agenda" to "not part of the MAGA agenda."
Lara Trump, a former television producer and failed amateur singer who married Eric Trump, spoke out against the band's performance, calling them "not punk rock" and claiming that they were controlled by the "corporate political agenda."
Lara criticized Billie Joe on her podcast where she said, "He was singing the song American Idiot, couldn't help himself, had to get woke, had to get anti-Trump."
"He changed the lyrics," she continued. "It is so funny to me… because these are the people who are supposed to be anti-establishment. These are the people who are supposed to be the rockers that we look to, like, fight back against 'The Man.'"
"They are in lock step with 'The Man.' It is amazing to see."
Green Day has been performing with altered lyrics to the song since 2016 and has even made several political statements against Donald Trump on live TV time and time again.
At the 2016 American Music Awards, Billie Joe chanted the lyrics "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA" during a rendition of their song "BANG BANG!" The chant was in response to the MAGA white power rallies happening at the time.
Several vocal MAGA supporters complained about Green Day's New Year's Eve performance.
After the performance, Billionaire Elon Musk took to his social media to post, "Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it."
Ironically, the guitarist of Rage Against the Machine shared his support of Green Day's performance, mocking Fox News' coverage of the band.
The clip of Green Day performing their hit song with the altered lyric went trending on X for three days straight, with many conservatives criticizing the performance and others making fun of MAGA supporters for only now realizing that the song was a critique of them all along.
One user wrote, "Oh no, Green Day has offended the people they were calling idiots 20 years ago, and the idiots finally figured it out."
Another user commented, "People are really complaining that Green Day, one of the most unambiguous and blunt political bands in the last 30 years, have gone woke? Guys, they've been ahead of the curve on this s--- for decades."
A third user joked, "No one tell them about the songs Troubled Times, The American Dream is Killing Me, or Ivanka is a Nazi."