Amateur Singer Lara Trump Calls Green Day 'Establishment Shills' Over New MAGA Lyric in 'American Idiot'

Lara Trump , a former television producer and failed amateur singer who married Eric Trump , spoke out against the band's performance, calling them "not punk rock" and claiming that they were controlled by the "corporate political agenda."

Lara criticized Billie Joe on her podcast where she said, "He was singing the song American Idiot, couldn't help himself, had to get woke, had to get anti-Trump."

"He changed the lyrics," she continued. "It is so funny to me… because these are the people who are supposed to be anti-establishment. These are the people who are supposed to be the rockers that we look to, like, fight back against 'The Man.'"

"They are in lock step with 'The Man.' It is amazing to see."