'Lame!': Green Day Slammed After Reworking Hit Song to Trash Donald Trump Supporters During NYE Performance

This is hardly the first time Armstrong, 51, has been outspoken about politics. In 2016, he chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" while performing at the American Music Awards.

That same year, he compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.

"The worst problem I see about Trump is who his followers are. I actually feel bad for them, because they're poor, working-class people who can't get a leg up. They're just p----- off and he's preyed on their anger," he said in an interview with Kerrang! magazine.

"He just said, 'You have no options and I'm the only one, and I'm going to take care of it myself.' I mean, that's f------ Hitler, man!" the musician added.