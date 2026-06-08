Former President George W. Bush Dragged Into Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
June 8 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
An investigative report by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown details how former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter’s initial mid-2000s probe into Jeffrey Epstein was stymied, subsequently dragging the George W. Bush administration into the scandal.
According to Brown's reporting, the Bush-era Department of Justice directly intervened to effectively shut down Reiter’s early criminal probe into Epstein, severely limiting the Palm Beach Police Department's ability to pursue the case.
Reiter and his lead detective, the late Joe Recarey, spearheaded the initial investigation into Epstein in 2006. They attempted to hold Epstein accountable for soliciting minors but were ultimately blocked by federal authorities who intervened to grant Epstein his controversial, lenient non-prosecution agreement.
In her interview with Reiter, he expressed his ongoing frustration that Epstein’s behavior was continuously shielded by powerful political and business ties.
Reiter heavily criticized the 2008 non-prosecution agreement negotiated by the then-U.S. Attorney, Alexander Acosta who eventually became Donald Trump’s labor secretary during his first presidential term.
Reiter viewed the controversial deal, which allowed Epstein to avoid federal s-- trafficking charges and serve a light sentence, as the "worst failure of the criminal justice system" in modern history.
After Reiter interviewed “two dozen tearful girls and their parents,” he said he was “stonewalled by state prosecutors and attacked in the media.”
Requesting a meeting with Acosta, Reiter told him, “I’m here to ask you to live up to the principles that you espoused when you were sworn in.”
“Who has the authority to decide whether or not to federally prosecute Epstein? We turned it over to you. We did most of the work, and the assistant U.S. attorney told us she usually gets 10 years for each count, and we had maybe 100 counts and probably 24 or so cooperating victims. So whose authority is it?” he asked.
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Acosta, who did not reply, pointed to the Bush administration and then-Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, saying, “We have been receiving some guidance from main justice and [Epstein’s] defense attorneys have done a very effective job in stalling the case."
When Acosta was being interviewed for his labor secretary position, he admitted, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”
Were Jeffrey Epstein and George W. Bush Friends?
Acosta resigned as Secretary of Labor in July 2019 to prevent the controversy surrounding his 2008 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein from overshadowing the Trump administration.
Former President George W. Bush has never made a public statement regarding Epstein, nor has he acknowledged any personal or professional relationship with him.
While Bush’s administration established the Millennium Challenge Corporation in 2004 and Epstein was a listed donor to that organization, there are no records of the former president directly mentioning Epstein himself.