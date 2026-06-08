Politics Former President George W. Bush Dragged Into Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Source: MEGA An explosive interview with a former Palm Beach police chief explained the role George W. Bush's administration played in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Lesley Abravanel June 8 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An investigative report by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown details how former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter’s initial mid-2000s probe into Jeffrey Epstein was stymied, subsequently dragging the George W. Bush administration into the scandal. According to Brown's reporting, the Bush-era Department of Justice directly intervened to effectively shut down Reiter’s early criminal probe into Epstein, severely limiting the Palm Beach Police Department's ability to pursue the case. Reiter and his lead detective, the late Joe Recarey, spearheaded the initial investigation into Epstein in 2006. They attempted to hold Epstein accountable for soliciting minors but were ultimately blocked by federal authorities who intervened to grant Epstein his controversial, lenient non-prosecution agreement.

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Source: MEGA A report claimed George W. Bush's DOJ shut down an initial investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Alexander Acosta signed Jeffrey Epstein's non-prosecution agreement in 2008.

In her interview with Reiter, he expressed his ongoing frustration that Epstein’s behavior was continuously shielded by powerful political and business ties. Reiter heavily criticized the 2008 non-prosecution agreement negotiated by the then-U.S. Attorney, Alexander Acosta who eventually became Donald Trump’s labor secretary during his first presidential term. Reiter viewed the controversial deal, which allowed Epstein to avoid federal s-- trafficking charges and serve a light sentence, as the "worst failure of the criminal justice system" in modern history.

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Source: MEGA George W. Bush was president from 2001 to 2009.

After Reiter interviewed “two dozen tearful girls and their parents,” he said he was “stonewalled by state prosecutors and attacked in the media.” Requesting a meeting with Acosta, Reiter told him, “I’m here to ask you to live up to the principles that you espoused when you were sworn in.” “Who has the authority to decide whether or not to federally prosecute Epstein? We turned it over to you. We did most of the work, and the assistant U.S. attorney told us she usually gets 10 years for each count, and we had maybe 100 counts and probably 24 or so cooperating victims. So whose authority is it?” he asked.

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Source: MEGA Alexander Acosta claimed that when the Epstein scandal was brought to him, he was told 'to leave it alone'

Acosta, who did not reply, pointed to the Bush administration and then-Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, saying, “We have been receiving some guidance from main justice and [Epstein’s] defense attorneys have done a very effective job in stalling the case." When Acosta was being interviewed for his labor secretary position, he admitted, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

Were Jeffrey Epstein and George W. Bush Friends?

Source: MEGA George W. Bush did not have a public relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.