Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Fully Involved' in Jeffrey Epstein's Schemes, Author Claims: 'She Had the Connections'

Article continues below advertisement

Author Amy Wallace — who co-authored and posthumously published Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody's Girl — claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell was "fully involved" in Jeffrey Epstein’s predatory schemes. Speaking at the All About Women event titled “Inside the Epstein Files” in Sydney, Australia, Wallace described Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator as the "apex predator" of the operation, emphasizing that her role extended far beyond mere recruitment. “She [Maxwell] had the connections,” Wallace said on Sunday, March 8. “Virginia referred to her as an ‘apex predator,' because remember, this is not a woman who just recruited, she had s-- with the girls, she forced them to service her sexually. This is not someone who just wanted to keep him [Epstein] happy… She was fully involved in the predation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Had 'Connections'

Source: DOJ/MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in jail.

Wallace stated that the former British socialite made Epstein's access to high-society circles and young victims possible. Contrary to defense arguments that she was a "scapegoat," Wallace alleged Maxwell was a hands-on participant who personally abused victims. Wallace explained that Maxwell used her status as a sophisticated Oxford graduate to build trust with young women, often offering them "mentorship" or "travel opportunities" before the relationship shifted into exploitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: DOJ/MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell had 'connections,' according to an author.

British journalist Emily Maitlis, whose 2019 BBC interview with the former Prince Andrew was described by media and public alike as a "car crash" and was a turning point in the Epstein scandal, agreed and characterized Maxwell as far more than an accomplice, describing her as a "central "architect" and a "driving force" who was "fully involved in the predation" of the s--trafficking network. “If you’re trafficked, you do not get to choose,” Maitlis said. “If you’re underage, you do not get to choose. If you’re a child, it’s not prostitution. It’s rape.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Denies the Claims

Source: DOJ/MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Maxwell continues to deny these claims. In a recent habeas corpus petition filed in early 2026, Maxwell alleged that 29 other men reached "secret settlements" with investigators to avoid prosecution while she was singled out. "None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing stated, alleging the concealment of the deals made her trial unfair and violated her constitutional rights.

Source: DOJ/MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was interviewed in 2025.