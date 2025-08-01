or
Ghislaine Maxwell Relocates to New Prison in Texas Days After Meeting With DOJ

photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Days after meeting with the Department of Justice, Ghislaine Maxwell was relocated to a new prison. The convicted felon was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas after her stint at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida.

Federal prison camps are known to be the least restrictive of all federal facilities, making Maxwell’s switch quite the upgrade. Unlike most penitentiaries, her new home for the next 17 years has minimal fencing or barbed wire — making it easier to slip through the entrance without a trace.

Ghislaine Maxwell Gives DOJ the Names of '100 Different People'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator gave the DOJ the names of '100 different people' days before she was relocated to a new prison
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator gave the DOJ the names of '100 different people' days before she was relocated to a new prison.

Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days in a row a week before her relocation. During their encounter, the predator was questioned about her alliance with Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile ring.

As a close co-conspirator of Epstein, Maxwell has intel on the financier’s dealings, including the high-profile names of individuals he allowed to use his services in his underage s-- scheme.

Maxwell reportedly gave Blanche the names of “100 different people” linked to Epstein, who died in his jail cell in August 2019 after hanging himself.

'The Truth Will Come Out'

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment with the DOJ
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment with the DOJ.

After her private meeting, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus told reporters that his client was “asked about every possible thing you could imagine.” He noted that Maxwell declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment.

“This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened,” Markus added. “The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

Ghislaine Maxwell

Is Ghislaine Maxwell's Life at Risk in Prison?

photo of Reporter Julie K. Brown suggested Ghislaine Maxwell's life was at risk after talking to the DOJ
Source: mega

Reporter Julie K. Brown suggested Ghislaine Maxwell's life was at risk after talking to the DOJ.

As OK! previously reported, reporter Julie K. Brown suggested Maxwell’s meeting with the DOJ put her life at risk while behind bars. Brown compared Maxwell’s sentence to Epstein’s, saying, “Look at Epstein. He was probably one of the most high-profile prisoners that we’ve ever had, and he still… managed to be found dead. Anything’s possible.”

The journalist noted that after disclosing information to Blanche, Maxwell “wouldn’t necessarily be safe anywhere.”

Donald Trump Talks About Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

photo of Donald Trump bragged about being 'allowed' to pardon longtime acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Donald Trump bragged about being 'allowed' to pardon longtime acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell.

Although Epstein’s co-conspirator was sentenced to 20 years in 2022, President Donald Trump, who ran in the same social circle as the two known predators for many years, recently told the press that he hasn’t ruled out pardoning Maxwell.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about. It’s really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about,” Trump said on July 25 at the White House.

