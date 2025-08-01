BREAKING NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell Relocates to New Prison in Texas Days After Meeting With DOJ Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Days after meeting with the Department of Justice, Ghislaine Maxwell was relocated to a new prison. The convicted felon was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas after her stint at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida. Federal prison camps are known to be the least restrictive of all federal facilities, making Maxwell’s switch quite the upgrade. Unlike most penitentiaries, her new home for the next 17 years has minimal fencing or barbed wire — making it easier to slip through the entrance without a trace.

Ghislaine Maxwell Gives DOJ the Names of '100 Different People'

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator gave the DOJ the names of '100 different people' days before she was relocated to a new prison.

Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days in a row a week before her relocation. During their encounter, the predator was questioned about her alliance with Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile ring. As a close co-conspirator of Epstein, Maxwell has intel on the financier’s dealings, including the high-profile names of individuals he allowed to use his services in his underage s-- scheme. Maxwell reportedly gave Blanche the names of “100 different people” linked to Epstein, who died in his jail cell in August 2019 after hanging himself.

'The Truth Will Come Out'

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment with the DOJ.

After her private meeting, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus told reporters that his client was “asked about every possible thing you could imagine.” He noted that Maxwell declined her right to plead the Fifth Amendment. “This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened,” Markus added. “The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

Is Ghislaine Maxwell's Life at Risk in Prison?

Source: mega Reporter Julie K. Brown suggested Ghislaine Maxwell's life was at risk after talking to the DOJ.

As OK! previously reported, reporter Julie K. Brown suggested Maxwell’s meeting with the DOJ put her life at risk while behind bars. Brown compared Maxwell’s sentence to Epstein’s, saying, “Look at Epstein. He was probably one of the most high-profile prisoners that we’ve ever had, and he still… managed to be found dead. Anything’s possible.” The journalist noted that after disclosing information to Blanche, Maxwell “wouldn’t necessarily be safe anywhere.”

Donald Trump Talks About Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Donald Trump bragged about being 'allowed' to pardon longtime acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell.