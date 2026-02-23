Former U.K. Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested for Suspicion of Misconduct Following Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Article continues below advertisement

Former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson has been arrested following claims he committed misconduct in public office while he was friends with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview."

Peter Mandelson Was Apprehended on February 23

BREAKING: British police have arrested former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson in a misconduct probe tied to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Investigators say documents suggest he shared sensitive government information with Epstein about 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/W5GhCzDTJS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X Peter Mandelson was seen being escorted in a police car on February 23.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas," they went on. Video footage of the politician, 72, has surfaced, showing him being escorted into a police vehicle. British authorities are investigating allegations that Mandelson sent private and secure details to the s-- trafficker. The case was opened after the Labour Party member was named in the Epstein files. As a result of the investigation, Mandelson resigned from Parliament earlier this month.

Source: MEGA Former ambassador Peter Mandelson resigned from Parliament earlier this month.

“This will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence-gathering and analysis. It will take some time to do this work comprehensively," the Met Police's deputy assistant commissioner Hayley Sewart said. Mandelson released a statement regarding his association with Epstein shortly after his resignation from the U.K. government. “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe [Epstein] following his conviction [in 2008] and to continue my association with him afterwards," he said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Also Arrested Due to His Association With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of giving travel docs to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I apologize unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered,” Mandelson added. His arrest comes just days after the former Prince Andrew was also apprehended over his friendship with Epstein. Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, on February 19 on suspicion of sending secret travel documents to Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy in 2010.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing in his case.