Former U.K. Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested for Suspicion of Misconduct Following Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Source: MEGA

Former U.K. ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson has been arrested following claims he committed misconduct in public office while he was friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

“Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview."

Peter Mandelson Was Apprehended on February 23

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Peter Mandelson was seen being escorted in a police car on February 23.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas," they went on. Video footage of the politician, 72, has surfaced, showing him being escorted into a police vehicle.

British authorities are investigating allegations that Mandelson sent private and secure details to the s-- trafficker. The case was opened after the Labour Party member was named in the Epstein files.

As a result of the investigation, Mandelson resigned from Parliament earlier this month.

image of Peter Mandelson
Source: MEGA

Former ambassador Peter Mandelson resigned from Parliament earlier this month.

“This will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence-gathering and analysis. It will take some time to do this work comprehensively," the Met Police's deputy assistant commissioner Hayley Sewart said.

Mandelson released a statement regarding his association with Epstein shortly after his resignation from the U.K. government. “I want to say loudly and clearly that I was wrong to believe [Epstein] following his conviction [in 2008] and to continue my association with him afterwards," he said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Also Arrested Due to His Association With Jeffrey Epstein

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of giving travel docs to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I apologize unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered,” Mandelson added.

His arrest comes just days after the former Prince Andrew was also apprehended over his friendship with Epstein.

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, on February 19 on suspicion of sending secret travel documents to Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy in 2010.

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing in his case.

Andrew was released after 11 hours in custody and was photographed heading home to Sandringham in his car.

While he hasn't been charged yet, he denies any wrongdoing. The British government is also asking for Andrew to be removed from the line of succession.

The former Royal Navy veteran is currently eighth in line, and if legislation is enacted, the 14 Commonwealth realms where King Charles is head of state must give their approval first.

“These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in a letter to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday. “I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation.”

