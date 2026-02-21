Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Kicked Out of Royal Line of Succession Following Arrest
Feb. 21 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be removed from the British line of succession following his recent arrest.
The U.K. government is considering formally axing him from his royal lineage amid his scandals.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Eighth in Line to the British Throne
The disgraced former Prince Andrew, 66, is technically still eighth in line to the throne despite his formal roles being taken away by King Charles last year.
Before his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September 2022, she also yanked away his military peerages.
If the former Duke of York was to actually be removed from the line of succession, it would be a lengthy process. The British Parliament would need the support of 14 Commonwealth countries.
In a shocking turn of events, police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy.
Andrew possibly shared confidential information about his trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s with Epstein.
British authorities are also in the midst of searching Andrew’s old Royal Lodge home for any other possible evidence. Andrew recently moved to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after he was evicted from Royal Lodge.
King Charles Is in Favor of Authorities Arresting Ex-Prince Andrew
Charles, 77, is even supporting the cops’ investigation into his younger brother, saying in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he went on.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message concluded. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Charles and Prince William were also allegedly not given a heads-up that Andrew was headed to the slammer.
Per the BBC, "neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace" in general were "informed in advance" of Andrew's arrest. The Prince of Wales, 43, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also expressed their support for Charles following his message.
However, they reportedly will not be making an official statement regarding the matter.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is reportedly struggling to deal with his run-in with the law. A source divulged on February 20 that the 66-year-old is having a hard time with her mental health and "thinks everyone is out to get her."