Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Kicked Out of Royal Line of Succession Following Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Eighth in Line to the British Throne

Source: MEGA King Charles took away his disgraced brother's royal titles last year.

The disgraced former Prince Andrew, 66, is technically still eighth in line to the throne despite his formal roles being taken away by King Charles last year. Before his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September 2022, she also yanked away his military peerages. If the former Duke of York was to actually be removed from the line of succession, it would be a lengthy process. The British Parliament would need the support of 14 Commonwealth countries.

Source: MEGA The former Duke of York was arrested on February 19.

In a shocking turn of events, police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein when the ex-royal was a trade envoy. Andrew possibly shared confidential information about his trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s with Epstein. British authorities are also in the midst of searching Andrew’s old Royal Lodge home for any other possible evidence. Andrew recently moved to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after he was evicted from Royal Lodge.

King Charles Is in Favor of Authorities Arresting Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William are standing behind King Charles.

Charles, 77, is even supporting the cops’ investigation into his younger brother, saying in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office." "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he went on. "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the message concluded. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson isn't dealing well with ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.