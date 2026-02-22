'Deluded' Ex-Prince Andrew Whined 'I'm the Queen’s Son' During Eviction From Royal Lodge Home, Source Reveals
Feb. 22 2026
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew reportedly left his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, kicking and screaming.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was pushed out of his 30-room mansion earlier this month and has since moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Ex-Prince Andrew 'Refused to Leave' Royal Lodge
According to The Sun, the former Duke of York desperately pleaded as he was moving his stuff out of Royal Lodge and was forced out.
“He refused to leave or take any responsibility,” an insider revealed on February 22. “When he was told to get out, he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me.'”
The source went on: “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.”
Queen Elizabeth's favorite son “did not want to leave" Royal Lodge, as he had lived there since 2004.
Andrew had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025 as a result of his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The Disgraced Duke of York Was Arrested on February 19
Police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to the dead financier when the ex-royal was a trade envoy.
Andrew possibly shared confidential information about his trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s with Epstein.
Charles, 77, is supporting the investigation in his brother, saying in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Torn Between Family Loyalty and Legacy
While his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is currently struggling with her mental health over Andrew's arrest, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are reportedly conflicted about the situation.
“While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.
“They have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents, but will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately,” she stated. “They now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice."