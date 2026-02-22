'Deluded' Ex-Prince Andrew Whined 'I'm the Queen’s Son' During Eviction From Royal Lodge Home, Source Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew reportedly left his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, kicking and screaming. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was pushed out of his 30-room mansion earlier this month and has since moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Ex-Prince Andrew 'Refused to Leave' Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son.

According to The Sun, the former Duke of York desperately pleaded as he was moving his stuff out of Royal Lodge and was forced out. “He refused to leave or take any responsibility,” an insider revealed on February 22. “When he was told to get out, he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me.'”

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer the Duke of York.

The source went on: “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.” Queen Elizabeth's favorite son “did not want to leave" Royal Lodge, as he had lived there since 2004. Andrew had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025 as a result of his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Disgraced Duke of York Was Arrested on February 19

Source: MEGA Police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to the dead financier when the ex-royal was a trade envoy. Andrew possibly shared confidential information about his trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s with Epstein. Charles, 77, is supporting the investigation in his brother, saying in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office." "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Torn Between Family Loyalty and Legacy

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unsure if they want to stand by their father.