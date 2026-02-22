or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Deluded' Ex-Prince Andrew Whined 'I'm the Queen’s Son' During Eviction From Royal Lodge Home, Source Reveals

image split of Prince Andrew and queen elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly whined as he was being forced out of his Royal Lodge home earlier this month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 22 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew reportedly left his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, kicking and screaming.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was pushed out of his 30-room mansion earlier this month and has since moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew 'Refused to Leave' Royal Lodge

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son.

According to The Sun, the former Duke of York desperately pleaded as he was moving his stuff out of Royal Lodge and was forced out.

“He refused to leave or take any responsibility,” an insider revealed on February 22. “When he was told to get out, he was so arrogant and deluded he repeatedly shouted, ‘But I’m the Queen’s second son, you can’t do this to me.'”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer the Duke of York.

The source went on: “It is extraordinary he chose to use the Queen’s name in his defense. No one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet.”

Queen Elizabeth's favorite son “did not want to leave" Royal Lodge, as he had lived there since 2004.

Andrew had his royal titles stripped away by King Charles in October 2025 as a result of his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Disgraced Duke of York Was Arrested on February 19

image of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police arrested Andrew on February 19 on suspicion of giving secret travel details to the dead financier when the ex-royal was a trade envoy.

Andrew possibly shared confidential information about his trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s with Epstein.

Charles, 77, is supporting the investigation in his brother, saying in a statement: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Torn Between Family Loyalty and Legacy

image of Prince Andrew princesses beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unsure if they want to stand by their father.

While his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is currently struggling with her mental health over Andrew's arrest, their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are reportedly conflicted about the situation.

“While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail, given even their maiden York name is so toxic,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.

“They have been understandably distressed by the Epstein file contents regarding both their parents, but will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately,” she stated. “They now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.