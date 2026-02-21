or
Lara Trump Gets Cut Off by Fox News While Gushing Over Father-in-Law Donald Trump in Heated Interview

Source: MEGA

Lara Trump spoke about her father-in-law Donald Trump on Fox News but was cut off during a segment.

Feb. 21 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Fox News didn't let Lara Trump finish her thoughts on father-in-law Donald Trump during a recent on-camera interview.

Lara, who is married to the president's son Eric Trump, was cut off by the network as she was speaking on February 20.

Lara Trump Was Quickly Interrupted During a Fox News Interview

Source: @Acyn/X

Lara Trump spoke about her father-in-law Donald Trump on Fox News recently.

“People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government, where, for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president’s saying, ‘Let’s put it all out there,’” Lara, 43, began before she was seemingly disconnected.

Anchor Dana Perino then chimed in: “Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let’s go to him now.”

image of Fox News
Source: @Acyn/X/Fox News

While Lara Trump was speaking, Fox News interrupted her.

“He’s in the State Dining Room as he has the governors there for a breakfast. I think we could have him here,” Dana went on. Fox News then cut to the breakfast event just as Donald's aides were shooing the press out of the room.

“Lara, I don’t know what happened there. Looks like the [press] pool was in, and he said he would take some questions,” Dana said.

“And now the switch around,” co-anchor Bill Melugin joked.

Donald Trump

Lara Trump Recently Detailed How She Met Eric Trump

image of Eric and lara trump
Source: MEGA

Lara and Eric Trump tied the knot in 2014.

“Do we still have Lara?” Dana wondered. “There we do. Okay, great.”

Lara and Eric, 43, married in 2014 after six years of dating. The couple shares son Eric, 8, and Carolina, 6.

The My View With Lara Trump host told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her "Pod Force One" show on February 19 how Eric swept her off her feet when they first met.

“He looked at me, and he grabbed my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you’re too skinny for any of your food to taste good. You must be a horrible chef,’” Lara recalled the businessman saying after he learned she was in cooking school.

Lara Trump Has Also Dabbled into the Music World

image of lara trump
Source: MEGA

The journalist hosts 'My View With Lara Trump' on Fox News every week.

“I was like, ‘Oh… well, that’s different,’” she remembered. “That was the intro — and here we are. I guess it worked out!"

Lara also moonlights as a singer, having sang a cover of late rock star Tom Petty's hit "I Won't Back Down" in 2023. While the song was widely-mocked, she still didn't give up on her musical dreams.

The song even debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart at the time. Lara and Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan collaborated on a new track "Sah-Sah" last month.

