NEWS Fox News Guest Sparks Theory He's Wearing a Mask in Bizarre Clip Source: @foxnews/youtube Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward sparked a sea of conspiracy theories during his appearance on Fox News. Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a bizarre viral clip, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward was suspected of wearing a prosthetic disguise or face mask during his recent Fox News broadcast. Internet rumors began swirling after his live appearance to discuss the ongoing war in Iran. A wave of viral speculation took off across platforms like Reddit and X, with viewers pointing out what they claimed were unusual physical anomalies on his face and neck. Viewers focused on a specific section of the live interview in which a hollow dent and raised, discolored skin appeared just above his shirt collar.

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Source: @foxnews/youtube The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral was accused of wearing a mask during his Fox News interview.

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A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today.



Look at the neck ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FHFjgPVDwQ — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) May 21, 2026 Source: @EthanLevins2

The harsh studio lighting and shadows, combined with the natural aging and movement of his neck, created an illusion that some online commenters claimed resembled a loose-fitting, Scooby-Doo-style silicone mask. While conspiracy theorists insisted that a different person was impersonating the retired CENTCOM admiral, others suggested that the visual glitch might have been caused by awkward digital video processing or heavy camera filtering. Ultimately, the bizarre theories have been debunked as a simple trick of studio lighting and camera angles on normal human anatomy. Still, the social media sleuths drew their own wild conclusions.

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Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL



Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday 5/21



People are saying it is NOT HIM it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him



Watch and tell me what… https://t.co/o6xDzXdk6x pic.twitter.com/M5u1KaE9rO — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 22, 2026 Source: @RyanRozbiani

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Source: @foxnews/youtube 'A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today,' someone claimed.

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Independent journalist Ethan Levin posted the clip on X, saying, “A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today.” Many replied with photos of Harward appearing to show a difference in facial features, trying to prove the theory. News analyst Ryan Rozbiani wrote, “Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL. Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday, 5/21. People are saying it is NOT HIM, it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me, it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him. Watch and tell me what do you think?”

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Source: @thegougebybob/instagram 'Pretty sure it was a lizard person,' one skeptic theorized.

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Predictions market leader Polymarket posted a poll on their X account, showing that 50 percent believed he was wearing a mask. “Jesus Christ, you people will throw money at anything,” quipped one respondent. Beauty professional Cat Escalera was certain it was a mask, saying, “I don't need polymer to tell me that the person was wearing a mask on Fox News. I do prosthetic makeup. It was absolutely a mask. The question is, why did they make a mask of this particular person?”

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Source: @foxnews/youtube 'It was absolutely a mask,' one social media user insisted.