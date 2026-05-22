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Fox News Guest Sparks Theory He's Wearing a Mask in Bizarre Clip 

Photo of retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward sparked a sea of conspiracy theories during his appearance on Fox News.

May 22 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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In a bizarre viral clip, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward was suspected of wearing a prosthetic disguise or face mask during his recent Fox News broadcast.

Internet rumors began swirling after his live appearance to discuss the ongoing war in Iran.

A wave of viral speculation took off across platforms like Reddit and X, with viewers pointing out what they claimed were unusual physical anomalies on his face and neck.

Viewers focused on a specific section of the live interview in which a hollow dent and raised, discolored skin appeared just above his shirt collar.

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Image of The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral was accused of wearing a mask during his Fox News interview.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral was accused of wearing a mask during his Fox News interview.

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Source: @EthanLevins2

The harsh studio lighting and shadows, combined with the natural aging and movement of his neck, created an illusion that some online commenters claimed resembled a loose-fitting, Scooby-Doo-style silicone mask.

While conspiracy theorists insisted that a different person was impersonating the retired CENTCOM admiral, others suggested that the visual glitch might have been caused by awkward digital video processing or heavy camera filtering.

Ultimately, the bizarre theories have been debunked as a simple trick of studio lighting and camera angles on normal human anatomy. Still, the social media sleuths drew their own wild conclusions.

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Source: @RyanRozbiani
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Image of 'A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today,' someone claimed.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

'A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today,' someone claimed.

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Independent journalist Ethan Levin posted the clip on X, saying, “A Fox News guest wore a MASK when speaking about how evil Iran is today.”

Many replied with photos of Harward appearing to show a difference in facial features, trying to prove the theory.

News analyst Ryan Rozbiani wrote, “Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL. Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday, 5/21. People are saying it is NOT HIM, it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me, it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him. Watch and tell me what do you think?”

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Image of 'Pretty sure it was a lizard person,' one skeptic theorized.
Source: @thegougebybob/instagram

'Pretty sure it was a lizard person,' one skeptic theorized.

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Predictions market leader Polymarket posted a poll on their X account, showing that 50 percent believed he was wearing a mask.

“Jesus Christ, you people will throw money at anything,” quipped one respondent.

Beauty professional Cat Escalera was certain it was a mask, saying, “I don't need polymer to tell me that the person was wearing a mask on Fox News. I do prosthetic makeup. It was absolutely a mask. The question is, why did they make a mask of this particular person?”

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Image of 'It was absolutely a mask,' one social media user insisted.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

'It was absolutely a mask,' one social media user insisted.

“Pretty sure it was a lizard person,” replied another in reference to the iconic facial disguises worn by the extraterrestrial "Visitors" in the classic 1980s sci-fi franchise, V.

A FOX News spokesperson told OK! in a statement: “Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on FOX News Channel earlier this week via a remote, mobile camera operated by an outside vendor. During the interview, lighting conditions in the van contrasted with the vice admiral’s jacket, which caused a shadow to appear on his neck.”

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