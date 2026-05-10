Will Mckenna Grace Be in the Live-Action of 'Scooby-Doo'? What to Know So Far About Her Role in the Netflix Series

Netflix is gearing up for another potential hit live-action series amid the success of One Piece.

The streaming giant picked up an eight-episode live-action series in March, more than two years since the project was reported to be in development at Netflix.

"A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix!" the announcement on X read.

The post included a photo with a white background and the text, "'SCOOBY-DOO' (Episode #101)."

Netflix confirmed Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners and writers.

"Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, per Variety. "The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it's rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids."

A previous report revealed Appelbaum and Rosenberg will also executive produce alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (Midnight Radio), as well as Greg Berlanti, Leigh London Redman and Sarah Schecter (Berlanti productions).

Warner Bros. Television will produce the live-action series.

"One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells," Berlanti said. "Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television, expressed how thrilled the company was to collaborate with their longstanding partners to "bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time."

"It's no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We're excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we're grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity," he continued.