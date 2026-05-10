Will Mckenna Grace Be in the Live-Action of 'Scooby-Doo'? What to Know So Far About Her Role in the Netflix Series
May 10 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
When Did Netflix Announce the Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Series?
Netflix is gearing up for another potential hit live-action series amid the success of One Piece.
The streaming giant picked up an eight-episode live-action series in March, more than two years since the project was reported to be in development at Netflix.
"A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix!" the announcement on X read.
The post included a photo with a white background and the text, "'SCOOBY-DOO' (Episode #101)."
Netflix confirmed Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners and writers.
"Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, per Variety. "The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it's rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids."
A previous report revealed Appelbaum and Rosenberg will also executive produce alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (Midnight Radio), as well as Greg Berlanti, Leigh London Redman and Sarah Schecter (Berlanti productions).
Warner Bros. Television will produce the live-action series.
"One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells," Berlanti said. "Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"
Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television, expressed how thrilled the company was to collaborate with their longstanding partners to "bring the legendary Scooby-Doo franchise to a live-action series for the first time."
"It's no mystery why audiences continue to love these iconic characters after more than a half century. We're excited for a new generation to discover Mystery Inc. And we're grateful to our partners at Netflix for the opportunity," he continued.
Is Mckenna Grace Set to Join the Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo'?
In February, Variety reported that Mckenna Grace will star in the live-action series as Daphne Blake.
The Gifted actress previously voiced the younger version of the character in the animated film Scoob!, which was released in 2020.
Grace shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Oh my jeepers😭💜 I can't believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited. 🚙🔎💜."
What Will the Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Series Be About?
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According to Netflix, the upcoming live-action series of Scooby-Doo will be a "modern reimagining" based on the characters from Hanna-Barbera.
The official logline reads, "During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."
Who Else Is in the Cast of the Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Series?
In addition to Grace, Netflix's Scooby-Doo live-action series will also star Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.
In March, Tudum revealed Black Bird and The Naked Gun actor Paul Walter Hauser will join the cast as a series regular.
When Will the Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Series Premiere?
Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for the live-action Scooby-Doo series.
On the other hand, it will follow in the footsteps of the streamers' other live-action versions, including One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist and Death Note.