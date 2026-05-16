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Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Iran War Rebrand to 'Operation Sledgehammer'

Photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump’s Iran war rebrand.

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May 16 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Stephen Colbert is taking aim at President Donald Trump’s latest war branding move, and the punchline isn’t just the name.

The Late Show host mocked reports that the administration could relaunch military action against Iran under a new label, “Operation Sledgehammer,” after previously declaring “Operation Epic Fury” complete.

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The Joke Behind the Name Change

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Image of He joked about the administration’s ‘Operation Sledgehammer.’
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE

He joked about the administration’s ‘Operation Sledgehammer.’

Colbert framed the rebrand as more than just a stylistic shift, telling viewers there may be a strategic motive tied to the War Powers Resolution.

“You see, the 1973 War Powers Resolution requires Congress to authorize military action within 60 days,” he said. “Because we have now passed that 60-day deadline, the administration believes replacing the name could allow Trump to argue that it restarts the clock.”

His reaction was sarcasm: “Oh yeah, totally new war.”

Colbert leaned into the absurdity, joking that future operations might follow the same logic as S-- and the City. “Now it’s ‘Operation Sledgehammer,’ and the next one will be called ‘Operation And Just Like That.’ It won’t have Samantha, so the clock starts again.”

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When Military Language Meets Late-Night

Image of The host compared the rebrand to S-- and the City.
Source: MEGA

The host compared the rebrand to S-- and the City.

“I’ve seen controversy over operation names before,” said former U.S. diplomat and NATO official Paul Fritch. “When done well, operation names convey a sense of purpose without drawing ridicule or offending allies.”

Fritch pointed to past examples where names were adjusted to avoid backlash. What’s different now, he suggests, is tone.

“The Trump administration, and particularly the Pentagon under Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, seems to delight in choosing names that sound more like video games than serious military missions,” he said, adding that labels like “Epic Fury” and “Midnight Hammer” have made them easy targets for parody.

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The Real Target of the Bit

Image of The operation names and rebranding invited ridicule.
Source: MEGA

The operation names and rebranding invited ridicule.

“He’s not so much focusing on the name itself as on the administration’s attempt to find a loophole in the War Powers Act by renaming it,” Fritch said of Colbert’s criticism.

Fritch compared the move to “an online shopper who makes multiple uses of a discount code for first-time customers by using different e-mail addresses.”

A War, a Rebrand and a Ratings Reality

Image of Experts said another rebrand signals a new punchline.
Source: MEGA

Experts said another rebrand signals a new punchline.

As the war continues and public opinion shifts, late-night hosts are increasingly using humor to process complicated policy debates in a format that travels quickly online.

And if the administration does roll out another rebrand, the next punchline is likely already writing itself.

“This points to a real obstacle the White House faces,” Fritch said. “Constrained military options amid low and declining public support for the war.”

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